All the preliminaries are over for the East Tennessee State men's basketball team. The Bucs play host to Emory & Henry on Monday night in their season opener.
Tipoff time at Freedom Hall is 7 p.m.
The Bucs are coming off an exhibition win over Limestone, a game in which all 11 players who saw action scored. ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said he expects to go deep into his bench again.
“The way that we’re trying to play — I’m trying to play full-court pressure, man-to-man, trap a little bit, and get up and down to court. I think you have to play eight, nine, 10 guys,” Oliver said. “I’d like to be a team that can go nine, 10 deep.”
After Monday’s opener, the Bucs will play in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, the site of the Southern Conference tournament in March. ETSU opens against Elon on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The second game will be on Sunday against either Louisiana or Harvard.
Nobody will argue about the strength of schedule for the women's team after its first game. The Bucs will officially open the Brenda Mock Brown era with a game at defending national champion South Carolina.
“It’s definitely going to be a great experience for us,” Bucs forward Jayla Ruffus-Milner said. “How many people get to play the No. 1 team in the nation? I think after playing them, how can we be scared to play anyone else? To be honest, so I'm very excited the whole team is excited. There isn’t an ounce of fear. We just have to go ball out, play our game and just leave it out there on the court.”
The Bucs debuted with an easy exhibition victory over Mars Hill in front of 300 fans at Brooks Gym. Now they’ll be playing at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, where the Gamecocks averaged 12,431 fans last year.
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina’s 6-foot-5 center, was the MVP of the NCAA Tournament and the John Wooden Award winner last year. She joins two teammates — Brea Beal and Zia Cooke — on the Wooden Award watch list of the top 50 players in the country heading into the season.
Jiselle Thomas, a guard who transferred to ETSU from Temple, scored 29 points the Bucs’ exhibition game.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
