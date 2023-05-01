Waiting to embark upon its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, the East Tennessee State men’s tennis team learned of its first-round opponent on Monday.
Assigned to the Columbus Ohio Regional, the Buccaneers face third-seeded Ohio State this Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup. ETSU’s women will be competing in the same region, taking on Vanderbilt in a Friday first-rounder beginning at 10 a.m.
Both ETSU teams advanced to NCAA play by winning the Southern Conference tournament. In a pair of 4-0 finals, the men knocked off Chattanooga while the women downed Furman.
The ETSU men (12-13) are spearheaded by three-time SoCon player of the year Dimitri Badra, who sports a 15-5 singles record with 13 wins coming in straight sets. Thiago Pernas (17-4) finished a perfect 7-0 in conference play.
Ohio State enters with a 29-2 record, including a 9-0 Big 10 Conference worksheet. The Buckeyes are riding a 14-match winning streak, most recently blanking No. 7 Michigan in their conference tournament championship.
Returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016, ETSU’s ladies bring a 19-7 record into their matchup with the Commodores (15-11). Vanderbilt is part of the NCAA field for the 28th year in a row.
The Bucs are anchored by SoCon player of the year Laylo Bakhodirova, who owns an 18-3 singles record as well as a 16-7 doubles mark alongside partner Mariya Shumeika.
Daniela Rivera (21-3) has reeled off 10 straight singles wins and contributed to 10 consecutive victories in doubles. She and Maria Fernanda Carvajal have teamed for an 18-4 mark.