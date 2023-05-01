ETSU logo

Waiting to embark upon its fifth consecutive NCAA tournament, the East Tennessee State men’s tennis team learned of its first-round opponent on Monday.

Assigned to the Columbus Ohio Regional, the Buccaneers face third-seeded Ohio State this Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup. ETSU’s women will be competing in the same region, taking on Vanderbilt in a Friday first-rounder beginning at 10 a.m.

