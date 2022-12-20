These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.
Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or less, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) will try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Despite the close losses, the Bucs feel they can get things turned around.
“I think we’ve got the talent,” ETSU guard Justice Smith said. “I think we’ve got the team. It’s just we’ve got to put together enough possessions to win the game. I feel like we can do that. So we’ve just got to keep fighting every day.”
It promises to be a fight against the Tigers, who have won five in a row and are 7-0 at home. They have wins over ETSU’s Southern Conference rival Wofford and Wake Forest, led by the Bucs’ former coach Steve Forbes. Surprisingly, LSU isn’t getting votes in the AP Top 25 poll despite having only one loss, 61-59 to Kansas State, when the Tigers appeared to tie the game with a last-second basket that was disallowed.
Although LSU has strong credentials, ETSU center Jaylen Haynes said the Bucs believe they can go to Baton Rouge and pull off the upset.
“This team is very capable of winning,” said Haynes, a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward. “We’re not going to tell ourselves that we can’t win. I try to tell my guys, day by day, it’s going to come. We’re going to get one win and do it. We’ve got to find the one and we hope that’s the next game.”
ETSU has done well against SEC schools with two wins over the last four years. That includes a 74-63 win over LSU at Baton Rouge in 2019. However, the Bucs struggled earlier this season in a 62-47 road loss at Georgia. Haynes was a bright spot for the Bucs with a game-high 21 points.
The Tigers, coached by Oak Ridge native Matt McMahon, present some tough matchups.
KJ Williams, a 6-10 fifth-year senior forward, leads the Tigers with 18.5 points per game. He was the 2022 OVC player of the year at Murray State playing for McMahon. A couple of other transfers give LSU additional firepower.
Adam Miller, a 6-3 sophomore transfer from Illinois, is second on the team at 13.9 points. Cam Hayes, a 6-2 junior transfer from NC State, was the team’s leading scorer with 25 points in LSU’s last game, an 89-81 win over Winthrop.
ETSU counters with junior guard Jordan King, who is averaging a team-best 13.4 points per game. The Bucs will likely need big games from Josh Taylor and Smith to pull off the upset. Smith expressed optimism the Bucs can still come on strong.
“We’re a tough team,” Smith said. “We feel like we should be winning these games. We’re not going to give up. We’ll keep coming every day.”