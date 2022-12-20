638bef20c3019.image.jpg

Jalen Haynes gives ETSU an inside player to compete with LSU’s front line.

 Dakota Hamilton

These are trying times for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team.

Coach Desmond Oliver’s squad has four straight losses of four points or less, the latest on a heartbreaking last-second shot. Now the Bucs (4-8) will try to break that streak on the road against LSU (10-1) on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Despite the close losses, the Bucs feel they can get things turned around.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you