CONTRIBUTED East Tennessee State University graduate Autumn Lockwood holds the Halas Trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship. As an assistant sports performance coach, she will become the first Black woman to be on a coaching staff for the Super Bowl when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Autumn Lockwood at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Autumn Lockwood has been a trailblazer since her time at East Tennessee State University, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s in the National Football League.
Lockwood, the first woman to work full-time in ETSU’s strength and conditioning program, will make more history in the Super Bowl. When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship, Lockwood will be on the Eagles’ sideline. As an assistant sports performance coach, she will become the first Black woman to be on a coaching staff in the big game.
“I knew she was going to be a rock star,” said Mike Starke, former director of sports performance for the ETSU basketball teams. “She did a great job at ETSU. And now she’s got the biggest game there is, so that’s pretty cool to see. It’s special. Young girls all over are going to be looking up to her.”
Starke, who moved from ETSU to Wake Forest with Steve Forbes, said he’s not surprised that Lockwood is working in the NFL.
“I knew she had high aspirations within strength and conditioning,” Starke said. “And I knew she even wanted to pursue football at the highest level. So I knew that was kind of on her radar as a goal and I was confident she was going to accomplish it. I just knew she was going to make it happen.”
Lockwood, who has been with the Eagles since August, played college soccer at Arizona and earned a master’s degree in sports management from ETSU in 2020. She’s also worked at UNLV and Houston and served as an intern with the Atlanta Falcons.
Lee Morrow, a former ETSU strength coach who was given the title Master Strength Coach Emeritus by a national association, worked with Lockwood on game operations.
“She was always asking questions,” Morrow said. “She asked a lot of questions about football. She just wanted to learn. I really like her personality and her drive. She was always wanting to learn the next step, and I think she always wanted to get into football.
“I’m very proud of her and very pleased for her.”
Back when Lockwood was promoted from graduate assistant to a full-time member of the strength and conditioning staff at ETSU, Calvin Claggett, who served as the athletics department’s head of diversity, equity and inclusion, said, “She is a walking barrier-breaker and she will forever be a part of history here at ETSU. I am proud to work alongside her as she serves as not only a coach for our student-athletes, but as a role model as well. Her leadership and accomplishments will leave a lasting impact on our department.”
When Lockwood was promoted at ETSU, where she worked from 2018-21, she seemed to know she was making history — and that she would continue to make it down the road.
“This is an opportunity to pave the way for those who will follow me,” Lockwood said back then. “The strength and conditioning coaches that I am following have paved the way for me, and I now hope to pay that forward to those that will follow in my footsteps. I hope my diverse group of mentors are proud of my new position, because without them, this opportunity would never have presented itself. I hope that the strength and conditioning field is evolving to colorless and genderless hiring practices that allows the work, and its results, to speak for itself.”