LAS VEGAS — Even shooting a school-record score for 54 holes wasn’t enough for East Tennessee State’s golf team to breathe easy.
But in the end, the Bucs accomplished their goal.
ETSU qualified for the NCAA Championship for the third consecutive year, beating Northwestern in a playoff for the final spot at the Las Vegas Regional on Wednesday.
The Bucs and Wildcats finished at 43 under par and tied for fifth. That necessitated a two-team playoff to determine the final qualifying team for the national tournament.
All five players from each team went out on the Bear’s Best course and the playoff winner would be determined by aggregate score, counting all five players. ETSU posted a 1-under-par total, while Northwestern was 2 over.
The NCAA Championship is set for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. It will be ETSU’s 20th appearance in the national tournament.
The Bucs’ regulation score broke the school record of 40 under, set earlier this year at the Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament.
During regulation, the final hour or so was filled with tense moments. ETSU, Northwestern and San Francisco were moving up and down in an effort to get the last two spots. At one point late in the round, they were all tied at 43 under.
It all came down to one player on one hole for the Bucs. Algot Kleen had not made a bogey since the first round and had just birdied the eighth hole to put the Bucs one shot clear of danger at 44 under. He needed a par for ETSU to grab the final qualifying spot outright. Kleen made bogey to end his 69 and that left the Bucs at 43 under par, tied with Northwestern for the fifth spot, and forced the playoff.
In the final round, ETSU’s Mats Ege shot 65, followed by Kleen and Matty Dodd-Berry both with 69s and Jack Tickle with a 71. Kleen finished tied for ninth at 13 under par, while Ege tied for 14th at 11 under.
Arizona State won the team title at 59 under, followed by Stanford at 57 under, Virginia at 49 under and San Francisco at 45 under.
Virginia’s Ben James and San Francisco’s Matthew Anderson tied for the individual title at 20 under.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
