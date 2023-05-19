Mats Ege

Southern Conference player of the year Mats Ege hits a few shots at ETSU’s practice facility on Friday.

 By JOE AVENTO/javento@sixriversmedia.com

Making the NCAA Championship is never easy, and East Tennessee State’s golf team made it even more exciting with the route it took to qualify for the 20th time.

“The way we did it was really special,” said Mats Ege, the Southern Conference champion and player of the year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you