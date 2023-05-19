Making the NCAA Championship is never easy, and East Tennessee State’s golf team made it even more exciting with the route it took to qualify for the 20th time.
“The way we did it was really special,” said Mats Ege, the Southern Conference champion and player of the year.
The Bucs won a five-man playoff against Northwestern at the Las Vegas Regional to earn the final spot in the national tournament, where they will be making their third consecutive appearance.
The final few holes of regulation were full of drama, with three teams — ETSU, San Francisco and Northwestern — battling for the final two spots.
When the smoke cleared, San Francisco was safely in, beating the Bucs and Northwestern by one stroke. That meant ETSU and Northwestern would head out for a playoff with each team sending two players to different holes.
The Bucs won by three strokes with Ege, Jack Tickle, Algot Kleen and Matty Dodd-Berry making pars and Archie Davies making a birdie. Northwestern came in with three pars and two bogeys.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Ege said. “I had about a 250-yard par-three where you can’t really miss it left and you can’t really miss it right. You’re just trying to hit the green and get out of there alive.
“It was definitely interesting. I finished second so I still had to watch three guys finish.”
Ege admitted he, like everyone else at the course, was keeping up with what was going on via the live stats on his phone once he was finished.
“Yeah, I refreshed that leaderboard quite a bit the last 30 minutes just to see where we’re at,” he said.
ETSU shot a school-record 43 under par in the regional, but that still wasn’t enough to secure a spot in nationals without a playoff.
“It was pretty nerve-racking,” said Kleen, who finished as ETSU’s low man when rounds of 70, 64 and 69 left him 13 under par and tied for ninth. “A lot of emotions when you’re playing for your team. Playoffs are always nerve-racking, but especially when you’re playing for your team and how big the stakes are, trying to get to nationals. But it was a lot of fun.”
Kleen had a chance to avoid the playoff, but he bogeyed his 18th hole — his first bogey since the first round — to drop the Bucs into a tie.
“That was pretty tough, so I’m really happy we made it,” Kleen said.
ETSU coach Jake Amos said the final few holes were tough to take.
“It was nerve-racking,” Amos said. “At first I thought we weren’t going to get it done. Then we started making some birdies. The last two or three holes, every single shot counts … I don’t want to do that again.”
Tickle, a sophomore from Bristol, had already entered the NCAA’s transfer portal and will play for the College of Charleston next year. He was inserted into the lineup at the last second as Amos chose to sit Remi Chartier, last year’s SoCon champion.
Tickle opened with a 68, broke par every round and had his score count each day.
“I was working hard the last few weeks to make sure I was ready if I got the chance,” Tickle said. “I wanted to finish this year off strong.
“Me and the guys on the team are close, so they understood my reasons behind that. Nothing’s really changed between me and the guys. They all had my back and I was there for them.”
Amos certainly harbors no ill feelings to Tickle for transferring.
“Jack is one of my favorite people that I’ve ever coached,” Amos said. “He’s a great kid, gets great grades. He culturally fits everything I want. He just didn’t get the playing time he wanted this year, mainly because we’ve had such a good spring and we haven’t changed it up much.
“The guys love him to death. Even though he went into the portal, they requested that he play postseason. They want him here. He’s a great teammate. When the postseason came around and Remi was struggling a little bit, I told Jack to prepare like he was playing.”
Davies, who opened with a 66, began to struggle with his tee shots in the final two rounds. His scores did not count over the final 36 holes, yet he was the only player to make a birdie in the playoff.
“You don’t give in,” Davies said. “You never know what’s going to happen. I was actually looking forward to the playoff.
“This team is so good that we’ve managed to pull through when we have to. Coach has challenged us so many times this year and every time we’ve just managed to do what he needs us to to. I think that’s going to be really important at nationals.”
The NCAA Championship begins May 26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.