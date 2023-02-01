East Tennessee State’s football team went heavy on defense on national signing day.
The Bucs signed eight players on Wednesday and, counting the early signing period in December, have 17 new players in their latest recruiting class. Twelve of them play defense.
“I’m excited, not just because they’re good players, but they’re good people,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “All of them are good students. It’s important to me that we get high character kids that are used to winning.
The signing class includes four defensive backs, four defensive linemen, four linebackers, two running backs, two offensive linemen and one wide receiver.
Through graduation and transfers, the Bucs’ defense is expected to have the most turnover of any unit on the team.
“We made it a goal to get some length on defense,” Quarles said. “We wanted guys who can rush the passer. I thought that was really important.”
Not included on the signing list but just as important are quarterback Tyler Riddell and wide receiver Will Huzzie, both of whom have taken their names out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and have been welcomed back to the team.
They were two of the 19 ETSU players who had entered their names in the transfer portal.
Even though ETSU signed only five offensive players, one of them — running back Torey Lambert — might become the gem of this class.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound speedster from Brother Martin High School in New Orleans, had early offers from Memphis, Marshall, Nevada and Louisiana. He initially committed to Texas State before he re-opened his recruitment in December.
“You look at him on tape and you know he’s a really good player,” Quarles said. “We got him up here for a visit in January and he committed. He’s a guy we couldn’t turn down.”
Lambert rushed for more than 1,000 yards — just in the playoffs — as a senior. He had 301 yards in a quarterfinal win and followed that with 283 yards in the semifinals. He also scored 12 touchdowns in the five postseason games. His team lost in the state finals.
He was also a track star and clocked a 10.7-second effort in the 100-meter dash. He’s been timed at 4.45 seconds at 40 yards.
Lambert’s father Corey Lambert Sr. was a quarterback at Iowa State and his brother Corey Lambert Jr. is a defensive back at Colorado State.
One of Lambert’s high school teammates, defensive lineman Brenden LeBlanc, signed with the Bucs in December.
Quarles, who said he tried to add a quarterback, added that he expects to sign a few more offensive linemen in the coming months.
Several of Wednesday’s signees come from football families:
Khalil Anderson, a defensive back from Atlanta who is transferring from Pittsburgh — Father Barry Anderson played defensive back at N.C. State and has been a NFL official since 2007. He was part of the first all-Black officiating crew in an NFL game. Anderson’s cousin was an offensive lineman at Auburn who was part of three Super Bowl teams with the San Francisco 49ers.
Mike Jenkins, a defensive back from Summerville, South Carolina — Cousin Roddy White played wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons from 2005-15.
Blake Howard, a defensive end from Cincinnati — Father Darnell Howard II and uncle Darnell Howard III played football at Purdue.
Miada Jones, a 290-pound offensive lineman from Duluth, Georgia — Uncle Norman Hand played defensive tackle in the NFL from 1996-04. He played for the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.