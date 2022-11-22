The expected defections have begun for the East Tennessee State football team following a difficult season.
At least three starters — linebacker Chandler Martin, kicker Tyler Keltner and offensive lineman Trevon Matthews — will be leaving the program. The three announced their decisions to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal via Twitter.
The announcements came days after the Bucs closed a 3-8 season with a 56-7 loss at Mississippi State. It was George Quarles’ first year as ETSU’s head coach and just a season removed from an 11-2 campaign that ended in a Southern Conference championship and trip to the FCS quarterfinals.
Martin turned into one of the team’s top defensive players during his red-shirt freshman year, leading the Bucs in tackles. He set the school record with 21 tackles in an early-season loss to The Citadel and will have three years left to play at his new destination.
Keltner’s 55 field goals and 128 extra points are both school records. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Matthews, who just finished his junior year, was listed as a preseason All-American by at least one publication and was a preseason All-Southern Conference selection.
The transfer portal opened Monday and will be active for 45 days. More ETSU players are expected to throw their names onto the list of potential transfers.