Kruger

Chanelle Kruger became the first ETSU female athlete to win a conference championship in the steeplechase.

 SoCon

CULLOWHEE, N.C. — For the second straight day, history was made by the East Tennessee State women’s track and field program at the Southern Conference Championship on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after Chanelle Kruger became the first ETSU female athlete to win a conference championship in the steeplechase, Mary Brown became the school’s first women’s discus SoCon champion. Brown, who joins Zachlynn Blackburn as the only two female Buccaneer conference champions in the event, won gold with a mark of 42.69 meters coming on her third attempt. Competing in her final conference championship, Brown secured her first collegiate win in the discus.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you