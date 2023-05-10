CULLOWHEE, N.C. — For the second straight day, history was made by the East Tennessee State women’s track and field program at the Southern Conference Championship on Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours after Chanelle Kruger became the first ETSU female athlete to win a conference championship in the steeplechase, Mary Brown became the school’s first women’s discus SoCon champion. Brown, who joins Zachlynn Blackburn as the only two female Buccaneer conference champions in the event, won gold with a mark of 42.69 meters coming on her third attempt. Competing in her final conference championship, Brown secured her first collegiate win in the discus.
Blackburn won her gold at the 2007 ASUN Championship with a distance of 39.20 meters.
Brown wasn’t the only Buccaneer to win gold on Tuesday at the Catamount Athletic Complex.
Jessica Lord won her first individual conference championship by capturing gold in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.68. The Morristown native became the fifth Buccaneer female athlete to win gold in the event at the SoCon Championship and the first since Michelle Gregg won gold in 1995. Joining Lord and Gregg with gold in the 800 meters at the SoCon Championship are Kellie Smith (1987), Sabrina Keeton (1998) and April Via (1989).
Meanwhile, Kruger made a splash at her first SoCon meet.
The freshman distance runner won the women’s steeplechase on day one of the conference championship on Monday at the Catamount Athletic Complex, located on the campus of Western Carolina University.
Kruger, who set the school record in the event earlier this season, posted the top time on Monday — finishing with a mark of 10:53.54 — becoming ETSU’s first female student-athlete to win gold in the steeplechase at a conference championship.
In an already intense race, there was a critical moment where the reigning champion — Furman’s Nicole Matysik — went down in the pit. Kruger was right behind Matysik when the incident occurred but dodged the Paladin runner despite blowing out her shoe.
Kruger was in third at the fifth lap checkpoint with a time of 6:35.57, but she made her move on lap six where she jumped into first and never relinquished the lead. Kruger ended up winning by over six seconds as Samford’s Harper McGowan was runner-up at 11:00.02.
Samford swept the men's and women's team titles. ETSU's men and women both finished fourth.