East Tennessee State plays host to The Citadel in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night and both teams are in a race that neither team wants to win.
The loser will reach 20 losses for the season as both teams come in with 10-19 overall records. Hitting 20 losses is inevitable for both but they’d both rather not have it happen on Wednesday.
ETSU is 6-10 in the SoCon, which has it in seventh place and in line for a play-in game in the conference tournament for the second year in a row. The Bucs could play their way out of that situation with wins in their last two regular-season games and some help from other teams.
The Citadel is one notch below at 5-11 in SoCon games. The Bulldogs have lost seven of their last eight games, but that one win was a doozy. They knocked Furman out of first place with a stunning 69-65 victory on Feb. 15.
LAST MEETING
Jordan King scored 47 points the last time Bucs and The Citadel met, a 96-74 ETSU victory.
While all eyes were on King that night, Bulldogs senior forward Stephen Clark was putting together a 27-point game of his own. The 6-foot-9 senior is averaging 16.8 points per game, second in the SoCon.
“They have a guy right now on their roster that no one seems to have figured out how to defend even though he never goes left, he drives it right, doesn’t shoot any threes,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “No one can stop him.”
Clark had 21 points in the Bulldogs’ win over Furman.
“We have to figure out how to guard him,” Oliver said.
At the same time, the Bulldogs will have to figure out how to guard King, who went 14 for 19 from the field, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range, in the first meeting.
BY THE NUMBERS
Citadel guard Austin Ash averages 15.3 points per game, ranking seventh in the SoCon. Clarke and Ash are the second-leading scoring tandem in the conference, just behind Furman’s Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson.
King leads the Bucs in scoring at 14.8 points per game. Center Jalen Haynes is next at 14.3. One of those two has been the team’s leading scorer in the past 11 games.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU closes the regular season Saturday with a 4 p.m. home game against UNC Greensboro.