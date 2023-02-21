Clarke

Stephen Clarke had 27 points against ETSU in the two teams' first meeting.

 The Citadel

East Tennessee State plays host to The Citadel in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night and both teams are in a race that neither team wants to win.

The loser will reach 20 losses for the season as both teams come in with 10-19 overall records. Hitting 20 losses is inevitable for both but they’d both rather not have it happen on Wednesday.

