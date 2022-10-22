Samford got into a shootout with East Tennessee State and never stopped firing.

The Bulldogs scored on their first eight possessions Saturday and handed the Bucs a 55-45 defeat in a Southern Conference football game in front of a sold-out crowd at Greene Stadium.

