Samford got into a shootout with East Tennessee State and never stopped firing.
The Bulldogs scored on their first eight possessions Saturday and handed the Bucs a 55-45 defeat in a Southern Conference football game in front of a sold-out crowd at Greene Stadium.
Samford’s Michael Hiers passed for 442 yards and four touchdowns. Hiers came into the game as the conference’s most accurate quarterback and he completed 45 of his 51 passes.
Tyler Riddell, ETSU’s quarterback, had a career day, passing for 389 yards and five touchdowns. It was Riddell’s first 300-yard game and his five TD passes tied the school record set in 1962 by Alan Chadwick and equaled by Greg Ryan in 1994.
“Look at the stat sheet and you probably think that team won by a lot,” Riddell said. “But we didn’t. At the end of the day, winning is all that matters. And that’s really all I care about. So the stats won’t really register into my head with it being a loss.”
Will Huzzie caught eight passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns for the Bucs, while Baron May and Noah West each scored their first career TDs.
Isaiah Wilson caught seven passes for 122 yards and completed another pass for 31 yards.
It wasn’t enough against a Samford offense running on all cylinders. The Bulldogs didn’t punt until the fourth quarter after they had scored six touchdowns and two field goals on their first eight possessions.
“It’s been pretty frustrating,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “I told our guys I appreciate the effort. They fought, they battled back, there’s no quit. We’ve just got to put one together. We’ve got three more chances to do that.”
Huzzie’s third touchdown catch, a 40-yarder, cut Samford’s lead to 48-45, but the Bucs couldn’t maintain the momentum as Samford went ahead 55-45 on a 1-yard run by Jaylan Thomas with 5:24 left.
Riddell seemed to keep the Bucs’ chances alive with 3:36 on the clock when he hit Einaj Carter on a long pass on fourth-and-10, but Carter had stepped out of bounds and the pass was ruled incomplete.
After ETSU forced Samford to punt, Riddell was intercepted, sealing the outcome.
Heiers threw TD passes to four different receivers, 51 yards to D.J. Rias, 39 yards to to Kendall Watson, 5 yards to Chandler Smith and 6 yards to Michael Mitchell. Heiers also had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Watson had 11 catches for 146 yards.
ETSU, the defending SoCon champion, fell to 3-5 overall, 1-5 in the conference. Samford improved to 6-1, 4-0. The Bulldogs and Chattanooga are the only two teams with perfect SoCon records.
The usually sure tackling ETSU defenders were missing tackles and Samford receivers were running free behind the Bucs’ secondary for much of the game.
It all added up to a long day for the ETSU defense, which came into the game ranked third in the SoCon in yards allowed. They gave up 609 on Saturday.
It was a change of fortunes for the Bucs, who had played solid defense while struggling to score touchdowns for much of the season. In the last two games, they’ve scored 78 points, usually plenty enough to win twice, but have surrendered 55 points in consecutive weeks.
When ETSU backup quarterback Baron May came in and ran for an 11-yard touchdown, it was a 17-17 tie. Huzzie’s first touchdown, a 22-yard pass from a scrambling Riddell, forged another tie, this one at 24.
The Bulldogs then took off with 17 consecutive points and led the rest of the way.
West caught a 34-yard touchdown pass on a fake reverse for ETSU’s first touchdown.
BIG DRIVE
ETSU receiver Quinn Caballero came into the game with two receptions in his career and he had three on three consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. Those plays went for 77 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown from Riddell, that cut Samford’s lead to 48-38.
KELTNER RECORD
Bucs kicker Tyler Keltner kicked a 45-yard field goal on ETSU’s first drive. It was Keltner’s 53rd career field goal, tying him with JJ Jerman for tops in school history.
Interestingly, both kickers made their 53 in 70 attempts.
HOMECOMING CROWD
The announced attendance was 10,327. It’s the third-largest crowd in Greene Stadium history and the fifth time the attendance has exceeded 10,000.
UP NEXT
ETSU heads to Wofford next Saturday while Samford plays at The Citadel.