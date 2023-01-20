It appears as though East Tennessee State University has found a replacement for interim Athletic Director Dick Sander, and it’s Sander himself.

Sander is expected to have the “interim” tag removed sometime soon and become the permanent athletic director at the school for the second time, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

