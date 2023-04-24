East Tennessee State basketball coach Brooks Savage and staff announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Ebby Asamoah on Monday.
Asamoah, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard, played the last four seasons at the University of Delaware. In 97 career games with 50 starts, he averaged six points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He had 62 assists, 59 steals and 35 blocks, and hit 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
He started 20 of 33 games for the Blue Hens in 2022, the year they won the CAA tournament.
“As a starter on an NCAA tournament team, Ebby is a proven high-level shot maker and defender,” Savage said in a press release. “He brings positional size, athleticism and toughness to our backcourt, and knows what it takes to win a championship. Throughout the process of recruiting Ebb, it was evident that he wanted to impact winning and play with other great teammates — those two things really stood out to as a staff.”
Asamoah, who has one year of eligibility remaining, scored in double figures 24 times and grabbed at least five rebounds in 20 contests. The Rockville, Maryland, native made one 3-pointer in 61 games.
He started 25 of 29 games last season with averages of 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. As a junior, he led the team with a 40.5 percentage from 3-point range and scored a career-high 30 points in a win over James Madison.
A two-time CAA Academic Honor Roll member, he earned Delaware’s Team Sportsmanship Award for the 2020-21 season.
“I chose ETSU because of the relationships and people there,” Asamoah said. “When I came on my visit, I thought it was the perfect fit and I can’t wait to see what we have in store for this upcoming season.”
Asamoah played at Magruder High School, where he was a Maryland Class 3A/4A first-team all-state selection and a Washington Post honorable mention all-metro selection. He averaged 18 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in high school.