ACT_EbbyAsamoahSigning2023.jpg

Ebby Asamoah, a 6-4 guard, appeared in 29 games and averaged 6.7 points per game for Delaware last season.

 ETSU Sports Information

East Tennessee State basketball coach Brooks Savage and staff announced the addition of graduate transfer guard Ebby Asamoah on Monday.

Asamoah, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard, played the last four seasons at the University of Delaware. In 97 career games with 50 starts, he averaged six points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He had 62 assists, 59 steals and 35 blocks, and hit 39.1 percent from 3-point range.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you