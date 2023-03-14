Ege

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Spearheaded by the play of medalist Mats Ege, East Tennessee State reeled in its third General Hackler Championship on Tuesday.

Ege, a sophomore, became the third ETSU player to win the tournament, picking up his first collegiate victory in the process. He finished the two-day, three-round event with a 13-under-par 203.

