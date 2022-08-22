Solomon Dunn says he feels right at home with the East Tennessee State football team.
That’s because he is.
Dunn, who grew up in Johnson City and played for Science Hill, is vying for playing time at wide receiver with the Bucs. He made great strides during preseason camp and is expected to play a role in the offense once the season begins.
“As we keep going through camp and keep running the offense, the more you rep, the more you get used to it,” Dunn said.
Dunn has caught a touchdown pass in each of the last two scrimmages and added a two-point conversion run over the weekend.
“That’s really important,” Dunn said. “They look for explosive plays. When you have a receiver that can make explosive plays, that can change the game, flip the field quick. That’s really what they look for and that’s what I’m trying to put out there.”
Dunn’s performances have been hard to ignore and the coaches are paying attention.
“We’re pretty deep at receiver,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “I do think he’ll play a role for sure. You’ve got guys that have played, Will Huzzie of course. Then we brought in some guys … (Savannah State transfer) Einaj Carter, Cam Lewis, who has been with the program. Solomon will definitely have a chance, but that’s become a spot where we’re pretty deep. It’s exciting.”
In high school, Dunn was an athletic receiver who had almost 600 yards as a senior. His biggest play was an acrobatic touchdown catch in the end zone against rival Dobyns-Bennett, a 23-17 Hilltoppers upset win in 2019. He also qualified for the state track meet in the triple jump.
Dunn is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound red-shirt freshman who has yet to play a down in college. He began his career at VMI in 2020 but didn’t stay long.
“To be honest, the whole military thing, it wasn’t for me,” he said. “So I decided to come back here. ETSU recruited me. It was my hometown. It just felt like it, well it is home.”
Before a game or two, you might see Dunn paying special attention to the pregame festivities. His father, T.R. Dunn, sings the national anthem at select ETSU games and his rousing version of the Star Bangled Banner always brings monstrous applause from the crowds at Greene Stadium.