Dayne Davis is getting ready for both the Orange Bowl and the Super Bowl.
The offensive lineman from Bluff City will play for No. 6 Tennessee when the Vols take on No. 7 Clemson in the historic Orange Bowl game in Miami on Dec. 30. A little over a month later, Davis will be part of a contingent from the Haslam School of Business at the Super Bowl.
It has been an exciting time to be a part of the Tennessee football program as the Vols scored double-digit victories for the first season since 2007. There was disappointment when Tennessee lost to South Carolina with the College Football Playoff right in front of them. Still, the team is looking forward to an matchup with Clemson.
“We’re super excited about the Orange Bowl. With what happened in the regular season behind us, we know we can’t change that,” said Davis, a left tackle. “It was a missed opportunity. We have to learn from it and have to be ready for those moments when they reappear. They will reappear soon in the future and we will capitalize on them. What’s in front of us is a chance to play in Miami against a good Clemson football team.”
Davis also wants to capitalize on other opportunities. While many athletes see their future in sports as only a player or coach, Davis will get to see more of the business side with his trip to the Super Bowl in February. He realizes there are actually more job openings in the administrative side of professional sports and it’s a chance to meet people.
“It’s a different side of football for me,” he said. “We will stay there the whole week (in Phoenix). My major is collateral marketing, so it’s a chance to network with big companies. We will work the Super Bowl as a paid internship, greeting fans, giving them maps of the city, telling them places to go. It’s a good opportunity to meet people and at the end of the week, watch the big game. I will be a spectator for once.”
Davis said he is especially interested in transportation and logistics. He definitely sees that as a future role whether it’s in football or another sport.
“I’ve always had a knack of how things move throughout the world and communicating that. I’m going to seek a job in sport management, whether that’s logistical, analytics, marketing or anything along those lines after playing football is over for me.”
The 6-foot-7, 325-pound redshirt junior still has more eligibility left after this season. He had numerous offers of full scholarships to schools coming out of college, but decided to begin his career as a walk-on at UT.
“I had a lot of FCS schools I could have gone to, but the dream was always to play at Tennessee,” Davis said. “It wasn’t a hard decision to make. It was working my tail off the first two years as a walk-on and earning the scholarship was a big thing. That was a huge blessing.”
He started three games and the Music City Bowl in 2021. The Vols finished 7-6, although the team felt they left some wins out on the field. They are 10-2 this season, having exceeded the preseason expectations of most people. The Vols broke through with a 38-33 win over Florida. Weeks later, they stunned then No. 2 Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal. Davis was on the field blocking as Chase McGrath booted the winning kick.
“I’m on the field-goal unit, so I’m on the left side,” Davis said. “When the ball went up, you look at it and it’s dangling. You’re like, ‘Is this thing ever going to make it?’ It’s a moment where I had blocked my guys and they’re standing there watching it, too. Everybody is just looking at the ball and it falls through by a hair.
“You take your helmet off and start going crazy. Everybody consumed the field so quick, they were on top of you. It was just an experience I will never forget.”
Davis loves playing in Coach Josh Heupel’s fast-paced offense, which often wears the opposing defense down. He commented that his background of playing both football, and basketball for legendary coach John Dyer at Sullivan East helps him keep up as an offensive tackle.
“Basketball is a lot of help with changing direction and keeping your feet up,” he said. “It also helps with the hand-eye coordination. I’m a competitor and I wanted to win just as bad on the basketball court as the football field.”
It is something that Dyer echoed when talking about the former Patriots center.
“Dayne Davis, his senior year of basketball, was just awesome,” Dyer said. “I knew as the season went on, the way he handled himself, he really had a chance to do something in college football. I’m so proud of him as everybody in Bluff City is.”
They’re also proud of him in Knoxville, where the players are local celebrities. However, Davis said one must stay focused on the task at hand.
“It has been surreal. Everyone in town gets so active when the team is winning,” Davis said. “It’s been cool to be a part of, but you can’t listen to the outside noise. You have to keep trucking along as a team with what you want to accomplish.”