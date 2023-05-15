F3B1B911-BE4F-4031-B67D-519F11D48CF0.jpeg

ETSU’s Archie Davies opened with a six-under-par 66 in Las Vegas.

 File

LAS VEGAS — All five East Tennessee State golfers broke par as the Bucs made quite a splash on the first day of the NCAA Las Vegas Regional.

Led by Archie Davies’ six-under-par 66, ETSU shot a four-man total of 16 under par Monday. That left the Bucs in fourth place.

