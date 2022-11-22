Cross country team

Milligan's cross country athletes and coaches pose for a photo after winning the combined team title at the NAIA's national meet. (Photo by Andy Stanko/Milligan University)

 Andy Stanko Milligan University

The Milligan University cross country teams recorded a pair of runner-up team finishes at the NAIA National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee last Friday.

The showing was the Buffs’ third-straight top-three national finish and fifth top-10 women’s finish in the last six years.

