The Milligan University cross country teams recorded a pair of runner-up team finishes at the NAIA National Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee last Friday.
The showing was the Buffs’ third-straight top-three national finish and fifth top-10 women’s finish in the last six years.
It is the program’s second-best men’s and women’s team finish in school history after winning NAIA national championships in both competitions last fall.
In the men’s race, Milligan posted an identical team score of 115, which was enough to bring home the national title by 60 points last year.
The Buffs had four men’s All-Americans for the third-straight year. Aaron Jones ran a season-best 8k time of 24:05, finishing in fourth place. He joined former Buff greats Austin Ellis and Nathan Baker as a three-time cross country All-American.
Will Stockley place ninth for his second-straight cross country All-American honor. Bryn Woodall jumped 112 spots compared to last year’s championship meet to finish 19 and Jake Crow was climbed 40 spots in the final 3k of the race to finish 38th. Woodall and Crow became cross country All-Americans for the first time in their careers.
In the women’s race, the Buffs had three All-American finishers in the top 20 for the second year in a row. Ellen Mary Kearney finished eighth overall and was the third-fastest freshman in the nation in her first national championship appearance with the Buffs.
Caitlin Dominy improved from 178th in 2020 to 61st in 2021 to 14th and All-America status this fall. She ran a personal-best 5k time of 17:43, which tied for the fifth-fastest time in program history.
Alyssa Bearzi repeated as a cross country All-American, finishing 18th in 17:48. Freshmen Lizzy Lucason (77th) and Olivia Doran (91st) made it three freshmen in Milligan’s top five.
After the race, Milligan was recognized as the combined team champion for the second straight season. The Buffs’ seven combined All-Americans tied with Taylor for the most of any NAIA program this season.
Swimming
Milligan’s nationally-ranked swim teams traveled to Gambier, Ohio, for the Total Performance Invitational, hosted by Kenyon College at the Steen Aquatic Center.
Racing against several highly-ranked NCAA Division III and Division II opponents, the Buffs had 52 personal-best swims and 106 season-best efforts while setting 13 school records at the event.
Following Milligan’s performance, the Buffs jumped up in Swimcloud’s NAIA championship rankings with the women owning the No. 1 spot and the men sitting at No. 2 nationally.
Stephen Gilbert was the No. 2 overall scorer at the meet and took home meet titles in the 400-yard individual medley and 200 IM. Gilbert’s 400 IM, 200 IM and 200-yard backstroke times at the invitational were the top times in the NAIA this season.
Freshman Caleb Fry set Milligan records in the 500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 200 breast. All three of his record-setting swims were national top-five swims this year.
Kaylee Williams set team records in both breaststroke events with national top-four times. Tyler Cates recorded national top-five times in both breaststroke events.
Freshmen Alex Hayashi (100 butterfly), Mary Grace Bitting (200 IM) and Apple Burton (400 IM) each set program records on the weekend.