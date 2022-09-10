CHARLESTON, S.C. — It came down to one drive and The Citadel had all the answers.

East Tennessee State opened the defense of its Southern Conference football championship with a dud, falling to The Citadel 20-17 on Colby Kinter’s 39-yard field goal on the final play Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

