CHARLESTON, S.C. — It came down to one drive and The Citadel had all the answers.
East Tennessee State opened the defense of its Southern Conference football championship with a dud, falling to The Citadel 20-17 on Colby Kinter’s 39-yard field goal on the final play Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
The Bucs, who squandered two drives into The Citadel’s red zone, fell to 1-1, 0-1 in the SoCon. The Citadel improved to 1-1, 1-0.
“We shot ourselves in the foot quite a few times,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “Give Citadel credit. We knew what kind of team we were going to play, what kind of game this was going to be. It kind of worked out exactly like we thought. We thought it would be a one-possession game coming down to the end. We just didn’t make enough plays.”
With the Citadel backed up deep in its own territory after Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt in the final minutes, Logan Billings picked up a total of 62 yards on back-to-back fullback runs. It set up Kinter’s second field goal of the day and capped a drive on which the Bulldogs gained 75 yards in just over three minutes.
ETSU’s Jacob Saylors rushed for 187 yards on 24 carries, including a 56-yard touchdown, and added a 46-yard reception. Red-shirt freshman linebacker Chandler Martin set the school record with 23 tackles.
Shortly before the game, news came out that most of the ETSU backfield would be unavailable with undisclosed injuries. Tailbacks Bryson Irby and Trey Foster and fullback Juwan Martin did not play. Irby got only one carry in the season opener after missing time with an injury.
ETSU’s Tyler Keltner kicked a 28-yard field goal with 7:39 left in the game to forge a 17-17 tie, the first time since the opening drive that the Bucs weren’t behind.
TOUGH START, TOUGH CALL
After Kinter’s 36-yard field goal put The Citadel on top, ETSU’s Ton’Quez Ball returned the kickoff 28 yards, setting the Bucs up with good field position.
A 12-play drive produced no points when ETSU called a pass play on fourth down with the ball mere inches from the goal line. After Saylors was stopped just short of a touchdown on third down, Tyler Riddell’s pass floated over the fingertips of a covered Isaiah Wilson.
WASTED CHANCE, PART II
Early in the fourth quarter, The Citadel’s James Platte shanked a 12-yard punt that, with an illegal formation penalty added on, turned into a net seven-yard play. That gave the Bucs the ball on the Citadel’s 13-yard line.
Moments later, Riddell underthrew Will Huzzie in the end zone and was intercepted by All-SoCon defensive back Destin Mack.
FAIR WARNING
Quarles had warned during the week that the Bucs had better take advantage of the offensive possessions they get since the Bulldogs’ offense is designed to keep the ball away from the opposition. The Citadel lived up to that reputation when it embarked on a scoring drive that lasted almost nine minutes in the second quarter.
The big drive culminated with the Bulldogs going up 10-0 when Peyton Derrick hit Tyler Cherry on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Two ETSU defensive backs ran right past Cherry as he caught the ball and he cruised into the end zone untouched.
In the end, the Bulldogs had the ball for almost 10 minutes more than the Bucs and ran 69 plays to ETSU’s 51.
SCORING PLAYS
The Bucs finally got on the board late in the second quarter when Riddell hit Huzzie for a 2-yard touchdown pass and ETSU went into the locker room at halftime down 10-7.
The Citadel went up 17-7 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Nkem Njoku, a score that was set up by Dominick Poole’s 47-yard punt return.
Just as it began to look bleak for the Bucs, Saylors broke free up the middle for his 56-yard touchdown run to make it 17-14.
TACKLES GALORE
Martin came into the game with 13 tackles in five games before unleashing for his record-setting day. Nakia Thomas held the previous ETSU record of 22 tackles, set against Appalachian State in 1993
BY THE NUMBERS
Billings finished with 102 yards on 15 carries for the Bulldogs. Derrick completed 7 of 12 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Riddell completed 13 of his 24 attempts for 168 yards with a touchdown and interception. Huzzie caught five passes for 51 yards and a score.
UP NEXT
ETSU plays host to Furman on Saturday night in what will likely be an emotional game for Quarles, since he coached at that school for the past five years. The Citadel plays at Mercer.