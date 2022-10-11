Cincinnati golf coach Doug Martin said he wanted his team to post a number to beat in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club.
The Bearcats then went out and exceeded their coach’s goal.
Shooting a tournament-record final round of 15 under par Tuesday, Cincinnati claimed the title at the 24th edition of the tournament.
Cincinnati went out just in front of the three teams tied for the lead, East Tennessee State, Missouri and Georgia Southern. Before the leaders had teed off, the Bearcats had caught them, leaving four teams at 17 under par at that point.
With three players finishing among the top seven, the Bearcats finished the 54 holes at 30 under par, four shots better than runner-up Missouri.
ETSU finished third, 10 strokes back.
“We talked about it last night at dinner and we just said ‘We’re in the driver’s seat, so to speak,’ ” said Martin, whose team began the final day two shots out of the lead. “We talked about posting a number. We didn’t really settle on a number with our group. My assistant and I were talking 27 (under par) was the number that we were looking at.”
The 15-under-par total broke the tournament record for the final round of 13 under set by Virginia in 2013 and tied by UAB in 2021.
Missouri’s Jack Lundin and College of Charleston’s Kieron van Wyk shared the individual title at 13 under par. Van Wyk shot six-under-par 66 on Tuesday while Lundin posted a 67.
ETSU was trying to become the second team to win this tournament two years in a row, but came up short. The Bucs got off to a slow start and could never catch up, shooting three under par in the final round.
Archie Davies was the Bucs’ low man, finishing tied for seventh at seven under par. He finished with a 69. Mats Ege tied for 10th after his closing 71 left him six under.
ETSU’s Algot Kleen, the first-round leader, shot 71 and tied for 13th at five under. Also for the Bucs on Tuesday, Carson Kammann shot 74 and Remi Chartier shot 77.
“We bogeyed a couple holes early and we were trying to play catch-up,” ETSU coach Jake Amos said. “We tried a little rally at the end, but ultimately I think it caught up to them and overall we didn’t have our ‘A’ game.”
In the final round, Cincinnati got 67s from Ty Gingerich and Wyatt Plattner, a 69 from Sam Jean and a 70 from Ryan Witherspoon. The win was the Bearcats’ second of the fall season.
“Fifteen under was an incredible round,” Amos said. “It was not that easy today and they made it look pretty easy. They played the round that we needed to play.”
Martin, who once won on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour and lost to Vijay Singh in a playoff at the 1995 Buick Classic on the PGA Tour, certainly enjoyed his first trip the Tri-Cities.
“I’ve been trying to come to this tournament for years,” he said. “And Jake finally invited us. I really had no idea what I was coming to here in Johnson City and, not because we won, but I’ve really fallen in love with the place. This golf course is fantastic. The community, the beauty and of the lay of the land here, I think this place is going to be on our schedule for a long time coming.”