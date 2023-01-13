When Jordan King scored 42 points for East Tennessee State earlier this week, it brought a smile to the face of one former Bucs player.

When Dimeco Childress heard about King’s performance against The Citadel, it caused him to reminisce about the time he threw down 42 of his own on Western Carolina almost 21 year ago.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you