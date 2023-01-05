The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team rallied from 13 points down with less than eight minutes to play to have a chance to take the lead from Chattanooga in the final seconds of Thursday’s game at Brooks Gym.
The Bucs weren’t able to get it done in a 53-50 loss in both teams’ Southern Conference opener inside Brooks Gym.
Kendall Folley missed a potential game-tying, 3-point shot at the buzzer. However, Folley was a big reason for the ETSU comeback. She scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play to spark the rally. Later, she forced a jump ball, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and forced three straight turnovers by the Mocs. She ended with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
The Bucs (13-4, 0-1) struggled from the field most of the game. They ended 17-of-50 (34 percent overall), but were right at 25 percent before the rally.
“I don’t think we dug too big of a hole, but they outplayed us consistently,” ETSU coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “We took care of the ball, but we have to have a little better shot selection in the paint. There are always going to be adjustments, but we’ve got to get tougher and be a little more physical.”
To the coach’s point, it was one of the few games this season where ETSU lost the rebounding battle. The Mocs (9-7, 1-0) enjoyed a 40-34 advantage on the boards. Chattanooga set the tone most of the game, ahead 18-11 at the end of one quarter, 30-22 at the half and 44-34 heading into the final quarter.
Still, the Bucs had a chance.
Jiselle Thomas scored a team-high 19 points and Courtney Moore had nine points for ETSU.
“We didn’t make changes as quickly as we needed to,” Thomas said. “That fourth quarter, the last 3-4 minutes, we played our game. If we started off the game like that and carried it over when they went on their run, it would have been a different game.”
Yazz Wazeerud-Din also finished with 19 points for Chattanooga and Raven Thompson totaled 17. ETSU didn’t go as deep into its bench as in previous games, playing eight players overall — but getting just two points from the three reserves.
NEXT UP
The Bucs return to action against Mercer next Thursday at Brooks Gym. Mock Brown pointed out the league race has only begun.
“I’m not going to get way too high over a win or way too low over a loss,” she said. “We’re still in process and want to be playing our best basketball heading into February. Tomorrow, we’re going to watch this game, learn from it and start preparing for Mercer on Sunday.”