Chattanooga kept chugging along as East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium.
Rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit, the No. 10-ranked Mocs roared back to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.
ETSU managed just 44 yards of offense in the second half, 23 yards coming on a catch by Will Huzzie with the Bucs facing 4th-and-3 in the final minute of the game.
The Bucs (2-3, 0-3) were just 1 of 14 on third-down conversions. Jay Person led Chattanooga with 10 tackles and three sacks as ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell was often harassed by him and rest of the Mocs’ defensive front.
“They’ve got so many good pass rushers. They’ve got two edge guys who are really good and their inside guy (All-American lineman Devonnsha) Maxwell is really talented,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “The one who really hurt us was Jay Person. He got after us and when we had guys open, we didn’t have time to get the ball to them. We’ve got to do a better job as coaches to get them in positions to be successful.”
Besides the defensive effort, the Mocs (4-1, 2-0) had a 12-play, 75-yard drive on their final possession. Ailym Ford powered in from 1 yard for the touchdown. Ford led Chattanooga with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 28 rushes.
It was a change of direction from the first half, when ETSU piled up 134 rushing yards and the Mocs ended with minus-5, although they lost 40 yards on a snap that sailed above the punter’s head.
Jacob Saylors had 93 yards on 22 carries to lead the Bucs. He surpassed a milestone as the senior back now has 5,030 all-purpose yards for his career. Bryson Irby added 46 yards, with 36 coming on the first touchdown. The passing game was ineffective as quarterback Riddell completed just 8 of 22 throws for 90 yards.
Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson connected on 20 of 33 passes for 221 yards. Javin Whatley was the leading receiver with six catches for 75 yards, followed by Jamoi Mayes with six receptions for 74 yards.
“We lost some one-on-one battles up front. They didn’t do anything out of the ordinary,” Quarles said. “As the old saying goes, ‘They were who we thought they were.’ We had success early in the game running the ball and then it went away.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Irby found a seam on the left side and raced 36 yards on the opening drive for the first touchdown. The Bucs pulled ahead by two possessions after Rodney Wright blocked a 49-yard field goal attempt by the Mocs. ETSU converted on the other end as Tyler Keltner booted a 32-yarder for a 10-0 advantage.
Keltner passed Jerry Chapman for fourth on the ETSU all-time scoring list with the field goal. He added to the total with another score moments later. After a snap sailed over the head of Chattanooga punter Gabe Boring, the Bucs recovered on the Mocs 12. Four plays later, Keltner converted a 33-yarder for a 13-0 lead.
He missed a third attempt when his 53-yard boot went wide left as the Bucs took the 13-point lead into the half.
Andrew Southard put Chattanooga on the scoreboard with 3:08 left in the third quarter. His 37-yard field goal finished a 13-play, 54-yard drive.
Ford broke multiple tackles on his way to a 9-yard scoring run to close the gap to 13-10 with 14:22 left in the game. The Mocs took the lead on the next possession as Mayes caught a pass from Hutchinson in the left corner of the end zone. The touchdown stood after pass interference was called on the Bucs’ Quinn Smith after contact between the two.
After ETSU recovered a fumbled punt at the Mocs 31, they had to settle for another field goal, a 31-yarder by Keltner — pulling the Bucs within a point.
Ford's final touchdown came with 1:10 left in the game.
DEFENSIVE LEADERS
The loss overshadowed individual efforts for Chandler Martin, who had 10 tackles including three for a loss, and Sheldon Arnold with seven solo tackles and nine overall. Alijah Huzzie had five stops, an interception and a pair of pass breakups.
“Alijah made a great play to come up with an interception on the goal line," Quarles said. "He’s always playing on the boundary side against the best receiver. He accepts that challenge every time.”
ETSU, which was picked No. 11 in the preseason polls, will try to get on track with a first league win next Saturday at VMI.