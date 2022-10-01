Chattanooga kept chugging along as East Tennessee State’s offense never got on track in the second half of Saturday’s Rail Rivalry at Greene Stadium.

Rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit, the No. 10-ranked Mocs roared back to take a 24-16 victory in the Southern Conference contest.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

