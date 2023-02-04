Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women From staff reports Staff reports Feb 4, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday.A 73-62 defeat to rival Chattanooga ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak and their six-game road streak.ETSU is 17-7 overall, 4-4 in the Southern Conference. Chattanooga, which completed a season sweep of the Bucs, improved to 13-10, 5-3.Four ETSU players finished in double figures, led by Jiselle Thomas’ 19 points. Jakhyia Davis added 15, while Nevaeh Brown had 13 and Kendall Folley had 10.The Bucs only turned the ball over four times but were done in by Chattanooga’s long-range shooting. The Mocs were 9 of 17 on 3-pointers.Chattanooga, which led 19-8 after one quarter, was led by Raven Thompson, who had 19 points and five assists.It was the Bucs’ first loss this season when shooting above 40% from the field. They had been 11-0 in those games. They made 23 of 56 for 41%. The Mocs made half of their 50 shots.ETSU plays two road games next week, at Samford on Thursday and at Mercer on Saturday. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Basketball Staff reports Follow Staff reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest Videos Recommended for you ON AIR