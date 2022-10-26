Kate Castle 102622.jpg

Milligan golfer Kate Castle

 Dakota Hamilton

The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Fall Preview Championship at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week.

The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference opponents, No. 16 Truett McConnell and No. 17 SCAD Atlanta.

