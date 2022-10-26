The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Fall Preview Championship at the Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week.
The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference opponents, No. 16 Truett McConnell and No. 17 SCAD Atlanta.
Kate Castle took medalist honors at the championship preview in record-setting fashion. Castle recorded seven birdies on her way to a Milligan single-round individual record (-3) 69.
She went on to set the Buffs’ 36-hole tournament record at 143 strokes and win the event by two shots. Alayna Perryman finished sixth overall as the Buffs accounted for six of the top 18 individuals.
Milligan women’s golf returns to action next spring.
Soccer
Men’s soccer can secure a top-two finish in the AAC standings with a pair of victories this week. The Buffs travel to Bluefield on Thursday afternoon before hosting Johnson (Tenn.) on Saturday evening at 7 p.m.
The Buffs have received votes in every NAIA national poll this fall and are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak into the final week of regular season conference play.
The women’s soccer team looks to secure a spot in the AAC Tournament in the final week of the regular season. A win against Johnson (Tenn.) on Saturday at 5 p.m. would likely secure a spot for Milligan in the first round of the conference tournament next Tuesday.
Men’s Basketball
Men’s basketball team tips off its 2022-23 season tonight at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Buffs look to bounce back after battling injuries for the majority of last season. Senior Levontae Knox earned all-conference laurels last winter after leading the Buffs in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals.
Junior point guard Finn McClure returns to the fold after missing a significant portion of last season and senior Sami Sanad comes back for his second season with the Buffs after finishing second on the roster in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Cross Country
The men's and women's top-ranked cross country teams both wrapped up undefeated regular seasons against NAIA competition as the Buffs took first place in both at the NAIA Appalachian Challenge in Knoxville on Friday.
Aaron Jones earned his sixth collegiate cross country win as he took the men’s 8k in 24:10 and teammate Will Stockley was the runner-up in 24:11. The Buffs edged No. 10 Montreat in the men’s team standings by three points.
In the women’s race, Ellen Mary Kearney, Alyssa Bearzi and Caitlin Dominy finished second, third and fourth respectively, and the Buffs ran away from No. 16 William Carey and No. 18 Montreat to take the meet title with a team score of 37.
Jones and Kearney were honored as the AAC runners of the week.
The teams travels to Columbia, S.C. for the AAC Championships on Nov. 5. The Buffs have won the last three AAC men’s titles and are 16-time AAC women’s cross country champions.