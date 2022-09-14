Milligan golfer Jonathan Liggett

Milligan golfer Jonathan Liggett

 Chase Farler

The Milligan men’s golf team matched a single-round program record of (-9) 279 in the Buffs’ final round at the Coastal Georgia Fall Men’s Invitational on Tuesday.

The Buffs had three players turn in rounds under par at Sanctuary Cove with Jonathan Liggett leading the way with a 5-under 67. Newcomer Gustaf Lundberg posted a 3-under 69 and Samuel Prater carded a 70.

