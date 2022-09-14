The Milligan men’s golf team matched a single-round program record of (-9) 279 in the Buffs’ final round at the Coastal Georgia Fall Men’s Invitational on Tuesday.
The Buffs had three players turn in rounds under par at Sanctuary Cove with Jonathan Liggett leading the way with a 5-under 67. Newcomer Gustaf Lundberg posted a 3-under 69 and Samuel Prater carded a 70.
The three-round event featured five ranked teams and an additional five squads, including Milligan, that received votes in the NAIA men’s golf preseason rankings.
After sitting in 12th of 16 teams after the first two rounds, the Buffs finished tied for seventh with St. Thomas and finished ahead the three other teams receiving votes in the national rankings.
Milligan’s No. 12 women’s golf team recorded a fourth-place finish at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational at Jekyll Island. Multi-year All-American Alayna Perryman tied for third at 146 strokes after posting a 73 in both rounds.
Kate Castle was 12th (151) and Sarah Castle tied for 20th (155). Milligan women’s golf heads to the Links at Kahite for Tennessee Wesleyan’s fall invitational this weekend.
CYCLING
The Milligan cycling team earned a third-place finish at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Champions in Indianapolis over the weekend. The Buffs racked up 10 podiums and four top-three overall finishes.
Brody McDonald and Makayla MacPherson appeared on five podiums each. McDonald was the runner-up in the men’s scratch race and fourth in the men’s individual pursuit and omnium.
MacPherson placed third in the women’s scratch race, fourth in the women’s points race and fifth in the women’s individual pursuit and omnium.
Gabriella Cedillos-Dixon made her first-ever podium appearance at a national championship event for Milligan with a fifth-place showing in the women’s scratch race.
Milligan turns its attention to the mountain bike discipline. The Buffs are set to compete at the USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships Oct. 13-16 in Colorado.
VOLLEYBALL
Milligan’s volleyball team hosts St. Andrews on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Buffs’ Appalachian Athletic Conference home opener.
Milligan enters with wins in four of their last five outings, including five-set AAC wins at Union and Montreat in the last week.
Sophomore Ella Maiden is the AAC blocks leader with 55 total rejections (1.25 blocks per set). Freshman Shelby Miller leads the Buffs at 2.35 kills per set, followed by Maiden at 2.25 kills per set.
The Buffs lead the 15-team AAC in blocks per set and rank top-four in hitting percentage (.167).