GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State holds a one-stroke lead over Chattanooga after two rounds of the Southern Conference golf championships at Reynolds Plantation. ETSU golfer Mats Ege is tied atop the individual leaderboard.
The Bucs, who held a three-shot lead heading into Monday’s play, posted a 7-under 281 to sit at 21-under 555 through 36 holes. Chattanooga fired a 9-under 279 and is now at 20-under 556 for the tournament.
Furman, which was tied with Chattanooga at the start of the day, finished at 3-over 291. The Paladins are 13 strokes back of the lead at 8-under 568.
Chattanooga got off to a fast start as all five players birdied the first hole Monday. The Mocs held a three-stroke lead over the Bucs after nine holes, but ETSU moved back in front on No. 13 and then had three birdies on No. 17 to maintain the advantage. ETSU has generated 39 birdies, two eagles and 113 pars over two rounds.
Ege is tied with Chattanooga’s Paul Conroy at 10-under 134 for the individual lead. Ege carded a 4-under 68 on Monday, while Conroy was one better at 5-under 67. Ege had five birdies, 12 pars and one bogey in the second round. He has 12 birdies through 36 holes.
Freshman Matty Dodd-Berry is one shot back in third at 9-under-par 135. Following his 66 on Sunday, the Buccaneer rookie posted a 3-under 69, which included him playing the back nine at 3 under.
Archie Davies moved to sixth at 3-under 141 after posting a 1-under 71 on Monday. Algot Kleen had a 1-over 73 for the final score. He had three birdies on the front nine, but he bogeyed two of his final four holes.
ETSU and Chattanooga will be paired together for the final round. Kleen will be the first Buc to tee off Tuesday morning at 8:55 a.m.