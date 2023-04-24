GREENSBORO, Ga. — East Tennessee State holds a one-stroke lead over Chattanooga after two rounds of the Southern Conference golf championships at Reynolds Plantation. ETSU golfer Mats Ege is tied atop the individual leaderboard.

The Bucs, who held a three-shot lead heading into Monday’s play, posted a 7-under 281 to sit at 21-under 555 through 36 holes. Chattanooga fired a 9-under 279 and is now at 20-under 556 for the tournament.

