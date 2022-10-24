East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results in his first season, but he continues to try to keep his team motivated.
The Bucs take a 3-5 overall record into Saturday’s Southern Conference game at Wofford (1:30 p.m.). It’s a game between two struggling teams. Wofford is 1-6 in the SoCon. ETSU is 1-5.
“Certainly not the season any of us had hoped for,” Quarles said Monday during his weekly news conference at Greene Stadium. “I just think giving our guys the best chance to win, that’s my motivation. I want our guys to be able to get wins and to feel good about themselves.
“It’s such a bottom-line business. It’s a pretty discouraging feeling coming away on Saturday with a loss.”
The Bucs have had to deal with that feeling more often than they expected coming off a championship season. A lack of consistency in every phase of the game has been the main culprit.
In Saturday’s 55-45 loss to Samford, ETSU equaled its highest scoring output of the season. Quarterback Tyler Riddell tied the school record with five touchdown passes, three of which went to Will Huzzie. Another came on a fake reverse, where after a couple of handoffs, Riddell hit tight end Noah West for a 34-yard touchdown.
“We made plays,” Quarles said. “Some of those weren’t necessarily designed. A couple of those touchdowns, Tyler scrambled around and hit Will. Some of them were well designed, like the trick play. Obviously that was a play where you couldn’t have done it much better.”
ETSU has allowed the opponents to score 55 points in each of the past two games.
“We haven’t had that game where both sides of the ball were just really clicking,” Quarles said. “I thought VMI (a 44-21 win) was close, where both sides played pretty good. But like I said, we haven’t played our best game yet, for sure.”
Wofford’s lone SoCon win came against The Citadel, the team that started ETSU’s downward spiral with what appeared to be an upset at the time in the Bucs’ first conference game.
After Saturday’s game, the Bucs will be off Nov. 5 to get ready for their final two games, Nov. 12 at home against Western Carolina and Nov. 19 at Mississippi State.