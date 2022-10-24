GQ

George Quarles encourages his team.

 Dakota Hamilton

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results in his first season, but he continues to try to keep his team motivated.

The Bucs take a 3-5 overall record into Saturday’s Southern Conference game at Wofford (1:30 p.m.). It’s a game between two struggling teams. Wofford is 1-6 in the SoCon. ETSU is 1-5.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you