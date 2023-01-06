After gaining some momentum with two road wins to start the Southern Conference schedule, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team laid an egg at home. It continued a trend ETSU coach Desmond Oliver would like to reverse.

A 71-60 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night was the Bucs’ fourth consecutive defeat at Freedom Hall. They are 3-5 at home, with only one of those wins coming against an NCAA Division I team.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Tags

Recommended for you