After gaining some momentum with two road wins to start the Southern Conference schedule, the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team laid an egg at home. It continued a trend ETSU coach Desmond Oliver would like to reverse.
A 71-60 loss to Western Carolina on Wednesday night was the Bucs’ fourth consecutive defeat at Freedom Hall. They are 3-5 at home, with only one of those wins coming against an NCAA Division I team.
“I’m not making any excuses,” Oliver said. “That’s in their head. A young team, it’s different. This is a special place. There’s banners all over the place. These guys haven’t won here yet, and so when they play at home, that’s in their minds. We’re not supposed to lose at home. And what happens is you start playing not to lose and you end up losing.”
ETSU (6-10 overall, 2-1 Southern Conference) gets another crack at a home win when the Paladins come to town Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff. Furman is 11-5, 2-1 in the SoCon, and is coning off a 97-72 win over The Citadel.
FREE THROWS?
Free throws have been expensive for the Bucs, who are shooting a shade under 64% from the foul line, ranking them last in the SoCon and 324th in the country out of 352 Division I teams. They were 5-of-13 against Western Carolina after going 10-for-21 in a win over VMI.
“We shoot a lot of free throws in practice.” Oliver said. “Our guys make them. It’s the anxiety. We’ve got to solve that because the way that we’re trying to play, we’re getting to the foul line. Throw it in the paint, drive, be physical. We’ll get to the foul line more than we normally do. We’ve just got to make those shots.”
ETSU is also last in the SoCon in 3-point shooting at 31%.
OUT OF ACTION
The Bucs played without two of their top front court players against Western Carolina. Josh Taylor missed his second game with a concussion and will likely miss Saturday’s game as well. Brock Jancek also sat out with a knee injury. His status is uncertain for the Furman game.
SCOUTING FURMAN
Like the Bucs, Furman has lost to Western Carolina. The Paladins also have a win over South Carolina to their credit.
Mike Bothwell, a 6-foot-3 grad student, is one of the top players in the conference. He’s averaging 19.9 points points per game while leading the team in assists. Jalen Slawson, a 6-foot-7 grad student, is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Bob Richey is in his sixth season as Furman’s head coach and 12th overall with the school.
BUC BITS
In the close battle for the ETSU scoring lead, Jordan King has assumed the top spot at 13.1 points per game. Jalen Haynes averages 12.9 and DeAnthony Tipler averages 12.1.
Jancek’s absence has hurt because of his efficiency. The 6-foot-8 grad student is making 78% of his shots from the field. He’s only missed eight times in 10 games.
ON THE HORIZON
ETSU hits the road again next week for a Wednesday night game at The Citadel before returning home Saturday to take on Mercer.