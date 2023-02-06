A national television audience will see what the East Tennessee State basketball team can do next.
What that will be is anybody’s guess.
The Bucs play at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night and the game will be televised on ESPNU. Tip-off at the Greensboro Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.
ETSU’s recent form has been unpredictable to say the least. Just when you think the Bucs are beginning to figure things out — like in a 25-point win over Wofford last Wednesday — they lay an egg like they did at Samford on Saturday, when they fell behind early and never caught up.
It’s all added up to an unsettling 9-16 record, including a 5-7 mark in the Southern Conference. UNC Greensboro, which turned into one of ETSU’s biggest rivals during the Steve Forbes era, comes in 16-9, 10-2 with a share of first place.
A game that used to be for the regular-season championship has turned into ETSU playing the spoiler against a championship hopeful.
One thing — the production of center Jalen Haynes — has been consistent lately for the Bucs. Haynes has averaged better than 21 points over the past six games and has failed to reach 20 just once during that span. He’s become the target of fans when the Bucs are on the road and was called for a technical foul in the closing minutes against Samford as ETSU was trying to mount an unlikely comeback.
The Bucs’ fortunes have been riding on Jordan King’s game. When King is on the mark and an effective scorer, they have a chance to win. When he becomes a non-factor, ETSU struggles.
While point guard Allen Strothers’ production has diminished as the season has worn on, Jamarius Hairston has been coming on. He hit four 3-pointers against Samford and is relishing his new starting role. Over the past five games, Hairston is averaging 11.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range.
Tuesday night will be the first meeting this season for the two teams.
Keyshaun Langley, a 6-foot-1 senior, leads the Spartans in scoring (13.6), field goals made (119), 3-pointers (63), 3-point field goal percentage (41%) and steals (45). UNCG leads the SoCon in scoring defense (62.8), field goal percentage defense (39.7%), 3-point field goal percentage defense (30%) and turnover margin (+2.08).