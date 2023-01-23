A familiar foe will start East Tennessee State’s football schedule next season.
The school released the schedule Monday and the Bucs will start with a game at Jacksonville State, which they met in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2018.
Jacksonville State has moved up a level and will play in Conference USA beginning with the 2023 season. The Gamecocks beat ETSU 34-27 in the first round of the playoffs when the Bucs surprised everyone by winning a share of the Southern Conference championship in Randy Sanders’ first season as head coach.
The season opener is set for Sept. 2.
The Bucs will open their home schedule with a game against Carson-Newman. The two schools were once in the Smoky Mountain Conference together and have played 31 times. Sept. 9 will be the first time they have met since 1974.
The other non-conference game on the schedule is Sept. 16 when the Bucs travel to Clarksville to take on Austin Peay.
“We are excited to announce our 2023 schedule,” ETSU coach George Quarles said in a news release. “This is a challenging slate of games as we play at Jacksonville State and Austin Peay early in non-conference play. Those games will help prepare us for another demanding Southern Conference schedule. Each week will be a difficult test and we need to come ready to play.”
ETSU’s bye week will be immediately after the three non-conference games.
The Bucs will be challenged right away when the SoCon season begins. They play at defending league champion Samford on Sept. 30. The last time the Bucs and Bulldogs met in Alabama was in 2021 and ETSU won 55-48 in overtime during an 11-2 season that included Sanders’ second conference championship.
The rest of the SoCon schedule includes home games against Mercer (Oct. 7), Wofford (Oct. 14), VMI (Nov. 4) and The Citadel (Nov. 18). Other SoCon road games are Chattanooga (Oct. 21), Furman (Oct. 28), Western Carolina (Nov. 11) and The Citadel (Nov. 18).