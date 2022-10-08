LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State is finally in the win column in the Southern Conference football standings.
Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns and Tyler Keltner kicked three field goals as the Bucs beat VMI 44-21 Saturday at Alumni Memorial Field.
ETSU improved to 3-3 overall, 1-3 in the SoCon, and gave first-year coach George Quarles his first league win.
“I was just proud of the team effort,” Quarles said. “I thought we got it on both sides of the ball and special teams. We made plays in all three phases.
“I’m just really proud of our kids for continuing to fight, continuing to compete.”
With the Bucs leading 37-21 and VMI threatening to score, the ETSU defense put the game away.
After Di’Andre Davis stripped the ball from Keydets quarterback Seth Morgan, Rodney Wright, a 252-pound defensive end, picked it up and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. Davis made the key block some 50 yards down field as only VMI’s Korey Bridy had a chance to stop Wright.
The big play put the Bucs up 44-21 with less than three minutes left.
“It feels amazing,” Wright said. “I feel like Jacob Saylors and Quay Holmes.”
Saylors rushed for 178 yards on 29 carries and caught three passes for 22 more. His touchdown runs were 49, 23 and 6 yards.
“Last week and just throughout the whole season as a team we’ve struggled to figure out what our identity is,” Saylors said. “This week was a statement. I don’t think we did it completely, but I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
As a team, ETSU rushed for 237 yards on 46 carries.
“I think we need to run the football almost to the point where we have to be stubborn about it,” Quarles said.
The Bucs used two quarterbacks as Baron May came off the bench to spell Tyler Ridell a couple of times. Riddell completed 11 of 18 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled the ball away. May was 5 of 7 for 53 yards and ran for 19 yards.
Keltner’s field goals were 44, 48 and 41 yards. He also was 5 for 5 on extra points, making him 114 for 114 for his career.
ETSU intercepted three passes with Erek Campbell, Alijah Huzzie and Quinn Smith getting the picks. Huzzie’s interception was his fourth of the season.
BIG PLAY
Isaiah Wilson only made one catch but he made one of the biggest plays of the game when Saylors fumbled in ETSU territory late in the first quarter. VMI had three players around the fumble and appeared to recover. Somehow, at the bottom of the pile, Wilson came away with the ball and it led to Saylors’ second touchdown.
“That was a huge play,” Quarles said. “When a team like ourselves — we’ve been struggling a little bit confidence-wise — getting the ball like that gives you some relief, some momentum and some hope.”
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Bridy’s 12-yard touchdown run put VMI on top 7-0. Leroy Thomas scored the other two touchdowns for VMI (1-4, 0-2) on a 10-yard run and a 21-yard reception from Morgan.
Einaj Carter had a 32-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Riddell to put ETSU up 27-7.
Campbell set up Keltner’s second field goal with an interception of a pass that was tipped by Mike Price. Campbell, who was playing in place of the injured Stephen Scott, also had 10 tackles to lead the team.
“When you stay ready you don’t have to get ready,” Campbell said. “I was working to make plays in that situation and the play came. It was that simple.”
The Bucs were flagged for 12 penalties for 94 yards, including five for being offsides.
UP NEXT
ETSU travels to Macon, Georgia, next weekend for a SoCon game at Mercer. VMI is at Chattanooga.