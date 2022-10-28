As the players at East Tennessee State and Wofford look at the Southern Conference football standings, they all must be licking their chops. This seems to be a winnable game for both of the struggling teams.
ETSU and Wofford come into Saturday’s game with a combined two conference victories. Each has its sights set on a second win when the Bucs and Terriers kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“Wofford is very similar to us in a lot of ways,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “They’ve been close in some games. They had trouble scoring points earlier in the year. They’ve been a little bit better at that the last few games. Like I’ve said a number of times, I’m not concerned about who we play. It’s just how we play and I don’t think this week will be any different.”
The Terriers come in 1-6 overall, 1-3 in the SoCon. The Bucs are 3-5, 1-5.
Wofford is still undergoing the transition from an option team to a spread offense and the growing pains have been evident. The Terriers are averaging 11.6 points per game and have been shut out twice. They have 11 touchdowns all season and have attempted only four field goals, making two of them.
“They’ve had to switch the whole roster in a lot of ways and that hasn’t gone as well as I’m sure they would want it to,” Quarles said. “When you do that, philosophical changes can sometimes take some time.”
The Terriers’ offense showed some signs of life in their last game, a 31-16 win over The Citadel. That’s their only victory of the season and it came against a team that beat ETSU.
Wofford is coming off its bye week. Meanwhile, the Bucs are reeling after allowing 55 points in each of their last two games. The last one, a 55-45 setback to Samford, wasted a big night by ETSU’s offense when Tyler Riddell tied the school record with five touchdown passes.
“The defense has carried us most of the year or kept us in games, and our offense, we’ve searched for an identity,” Quarles said. “Then last game, it kind of flipped a little bit. The offense played really well, made a lot of plays. I think we counted it up and we had 14 explosive plays, which is a really high number. And the defense struggled a little bit. So hopefully we get where they both play good, offense and defense, put it all together.”
The Bucs’ secondary went through just about all the cornerbacks it had because of injuries and ineffectiveness. When Quinn Smith got hurt, it started a revolving door at the position and Samford’s Michael Hiers passed for more than 400 yards. He was chosen as the SoCon and national player of the week for his performance.
“We played a number of guys and it’s just one of those spots where we’ve got to be better,” Quarles said. “In the secondary you can make a mistake and everybody in the world sees it. If you make a mistake up front, you’ve got a linebacker or safety to kind of cover for you a little bit, but back there, your mistakes show up pretty quick and everybody knows about it.
“I know (defensive coordinator) Coach (Billy) Taylor, who’s as good as there is in our conference, was pretty upset about the performance Saturday, just disappointed in how we performed and how we tackled. I would expect we will perform much better.”