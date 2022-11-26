Josh Taylor was on the wrong side of the scoreboard when East Tennessee State beat Georgia last year.
This time around, another Bucs win would suit him just fine.
Taylor, who transferred to ETSU in the offseason after two unremarkable seasons at Georgia, gets a shot at his former team Sunday when the Bucs take on the Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia.
“I want to beat Georgia,” Taylor said. “This one is kind of a personal one for me. Georgia is going to be like something a little bit next level. I just want to get the win, no matter how it happens, how we get it.”
Taylor didn’t appear in ETSU’s 86-84 victory last year. It was a common theme, seeing he saw the court for a total of only 58 minutes in two seasons in Athens.
“It’s just somewhere where I came from and it’s just somewhere I left a lot of feelings,” he said.
The Bucs and Bulldogs meet Sunday at 1 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
Now that Taylor is getting some playing time for the Bucs, his skills are starting to show. He’s been the team’s leading rebounder, a tough defender near the rim and a surprisingly deft outside shooter. Taylor is averaging 9.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and is leading the regulars in 3-point shooting at 43%.
Georgia, coming off a 10-26 season, is 4-2 under new coach Mike White, who replaced Tom Crean in the offseason. White was Florida’s coach when the Gators beat ETSU in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are coming off an 87-73 loss to UAB.
ETSU has lost two in a row and comes in 3-3 after a 74-70 home loss to Appalachian State on Wednesday night.
“I think both teams are desperate for a win,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I think on paper, it’s a toss-up if we come out there and we’re healthy enough and we’ve got enough bodies to go out there and play and compete. It should be a game that we’re in with a chance to win. We’ll see what happens.”
Terry Roberts, a 6-foot-3 senior, averages 14.0 points per game to lead Georgia. Kario Oquendo (6-4, Jr.) averages 13.2. He was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer last year and had 15 against the Bucs. Justin Hill comes off the bench to average 9.8 and is shooting 41% from 3-point range.
Jordan King continues to lead ETSU in scoring at 24.2 points per game, but he’s needed a lot of shots to do it. King is shooting 32% from the field, lowest among the regulars, and 26% from 3-point range. Center Jalen Haynes and guard DeAnthony Tiper are both averaging 13.0 points for the Bucs.
Jaden Seymour is averaging 9.7, but he’s missed the last three games with a concussion. Seymour said he was expecting to return for Sunday’s game.
The Bucs turned the ball over 19 times in their loss to Appalachian State, something that has become a concern for Oliver. They’re next-to-last in the Southern Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio, having 75 assists to go along with 88 turnovers.