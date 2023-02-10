This time, East Tennessee State made the plays down the stretch and it enabled the Bucs to continue business as usual against VMI.
Jordan King scored 18 points as the Bucs held off the Keydets 69-65 in a Southern Conference basketball game Friday night at Freedom Hall. It was ETSU’s 13th consecutive win over VMI in Johnson City.
“That was great to see, coming off our last game,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “I knew VMI, because we beat them at their place, we’d get their best shot and we got it. They played really well.”
In a closely contested game, there were five ties and six lead changes in the second half. ETSU’s biggest lead was seven points and the result wasn’t sealed until VMI’s Asher Wood missed a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining.
Jaden Seymour put the Bucs up for good at 59-57 when he finished a two-on-one with an alley-oop dunk on a pass from center Jalen Haynes with 5:00 left.
“Coaches, players give me confidence to push the ball on the break when we have numbers,” the 6-foot-8, 255-pound Haynes said. “I made him commit to me. He either had to pick him getting an alley-oop or me dunking it.”
After the Keydets clawed back within 62-60, Jamarius Hairston gave the Bucs some cushion when his 3-pointer made it 65-60 with just over a minute left.
ETSU held on, despite Seymour missing a wild, reverse alley-oop dunk attempt in the final minute when running some clock would have helped the cause.
“That could have been catastrophic,” Oliver said.
ETSU improved to 10-17 overall, 6-8 in the SoCon. VMI, mired in last place, fell to 6-21, 1-13 despite a game effort.
Haynes and Justice Smith each finished with 12 points for ETSU. Seymour had eight points and eight rebounds.
DeAnthony Tipler returned to the court for the Bucs after missing the last seven games. The senior guard had two points on 1-for-4 shooting but led the team with three assists and four steals.
Tony Felder led VMI with 18 points. Woods had 13 while Sean Conway and Ricky Bradley each had 12.
Both teams return to action Wednesday with the Bucs playing at Western Carolina and VMI playing host to Chattanooga.