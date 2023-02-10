This time, East Tennessee State made the plays down the stretch and it enabled the Bucs to continue business as usual against VMI.

Jordan King scored 18 points as the Bucs held off the Keydets 69-65 in a Southern Conference basketball game Friday night at Freedom Hall. It was ETSU’s 13th consecutive win over VMI in Johnson City.

