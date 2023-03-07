CLEMSON, S.C. — A lack of timely hitting cost East Tennessee State on Tuesday.
The Bucs stranded 12 base runners, including seven in scoring position, as Clemson pulled out a 4-1 victory in a nonconference baseball game at Kingsmore Stadium.
CLEMSON, S.C. — A lack of timely hitting cost East Tennessee State on Tuesday.
The Bucs stranded 12 base runners, including seven in scoring position, as Clemson pulled out a 4-1 victory in a nonconference baseball game at Kingsmore Stadium.
After ETSU starter Landon Smiddy walked the first two batters of the second inning, the Tigers scored twice on a sacrifice fly to right field by Jacob Jarrell, a fielding error by Bucs’ first baseman Cameron Sisneros and a fielder’s choice.
Smiddy (3-2) worked two innings and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks. ETSU used seven pitchers.
The Tigers, who had lost six of their last seven games, improved to 6-6. The result left the Bucs 6-6 as well.
ETSU loaded the bases in the fifth inning and got on the board when Clemson’s Joe Allen walked in a run with Ethan Plyler at the plate.
The run cut Clemson’s lead to 3-1, but when Leo Jiminian ended the inning with a fly out with the bases still loaded, the Bucs had stranded 10 base runners.
The Tigers immediately got that run back when Cam Cannarella led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run that narrowly eluded the climbing attempt by ETSU left fielder Garett Wallace.
Wallace was the lone ETSU player with two hits. Marshall Awtry had a double. Derek McCarley struck out four Clemson batters in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Clemson’s Cooper Ingle had three hits. Gavin Abrams reached base four times for the Tigers on two hits and a pair of walks.
Jackson Lindley, Clemson’s third pitcher, finished the contest with four scoreless innings.
The Bucs open a three-game nonconference home series with Winthrop on Friday.
Clemson plays host to Presbyterian on Wednesday.
Sports Editor
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.