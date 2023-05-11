Boyd

Karon Boyd

 By JOE AVENTO javento@sixriversmedia.com

East Tennessee State University announced the signing of Karon Boyd on Thursday.

Boyd, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward, comes to ETSU after spending last season at USC Aiken, where he averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. He started in all 33 games and 48% from the field and 72% from the free throw line.

