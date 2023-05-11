East Tennessee State University announced the signing of Karon Boyd on Thursday.
Boyd, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward, comes to ETSU after spending last season at USC Aiken, where he averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds a game. He started in all 33 games and 48% from the field and 72% from the free throw line.
“Karon had a terrific freshman season at USC Aiken,” ETSU coach Brooks Savage said. “He started every game for his team which won the conference championship and made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Karon is a winner. He adds positional size, toughness and versatility to our team, and he has a relentless work ethic which will allow him to continue getting better and better. Karon is only starting to scratch the surface of how good he can be and is someone who can impact the game in a variety of ways. Karon embodies the core values of our program, and Buc fans will enjoy watching him play for years to come.”
In his one season with USC Aiken, Boyd helped guide the Pacers to a 24-win season and trip to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16, marking the program’s best finish in nearly 10 years. Boyd posted 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the 84-77 win over No. 1 seed Augusta in the second round of the tournament, while finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals in the Sweet 16 game over No. 3 seed Lincoln Memorial.
Overall, Boyd scored in double figures 20 times last season and posted two double-doubles. Boyd scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the conference tournament game against Lander, while he pulled down a career-high 13 boards to go with 18 points against Columbus State on Feb. 1. Boyd grabbed at least seven rebounds nine times and finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his collegiate debut versus Tusculum.
Boyd played at Cannon High School where he averaged 14.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists his senior season. The Concord, North Carolina, native was named all-state following his senior campaign and was a North Carolina Private School all-star selection. During his junior season, Boyd led Cannon to the Class 4-A state title. Boyd played AAU for the Charlotte Hoyas.
“I chose ETSU because it is a place with many opportunities and it’s a perfect place for me to display my talent,” Boyd said. “They have a system that fits my style of play and a great coaching staff. On my visit, I was blown away by the beautiful campus and their great hospitality. The more time I spent in Johnson City, the more it felt like home. Who wouldn’t want to go to ETSU.”