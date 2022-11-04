East Tennessee State’s rebuilt men’s basketball team played under the lights for the first time Friday night and for at least one half, the Bucs were new and improved.
ETSU beat Limestone University 71-56 at Freedom Hall in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score. The Bucs were up 47-22 at halftime and cruised to the win with a lackluster second half as coach Desmond Oliver emptied the bench trying to see how his players would respond to live action.
“I was extremely pleased with that first half,” said Oliver, whose team held a 31-point lead in the opening 20 minutes. “If we can put two halves of defense together like that every night, we have a hard team to beat.”
DeAnthony Tipler led the Bucs with 14 points, while Jaden Seymour had 11, Jalen Haynes had 10 and Brock Jancek added nine.
Jordan King ran the point much of the time he was on the court and he led the ETSU with five assists. But Oliver said it was tough for him to get open for long-range shots. He was 2 for 5 on 3-pointers and finished with eight points in 23 minutes.
“I’m concerned with Jordan a little bit,” Oliver said. “And I think he’s one of the best scorers in the country at this level. He really wants to continue to develop as a point guard and he’s been playing lights out in practice, but it’s much easier when you’re off the ball for guys to lose you in transition and get those shots. On the ball, he is forcing me to be a lot more creative for him. But I feel like we’ll figure it out. Every game I think Jordan King should get up nine 3-point shots.”
Tipler came off the bench to make 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
“I feel like I’ve been doing it my whole career,” Tipler said. “At my previous school (Coastal Carolina) I came off the bench so it’s not anything that’s new to me.”
Oliver was happy to see Tipler’s performance.
“His thing has been effort,” Oliver said. “He arrived last year, came in mid-season, and he wasn’t in great shape because he hadn’t played at Coastal. He had sat out the first semester. He kind of started behind the eight ball. It’s hard when you come mid-season and you’re not part of the practice plan. It just took a while.”
Haynes, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound transfer from Virginia Tech showed some promise. He made 5 of his 6 shots, ran the court and led the Bucs with seven rebounds.
“He’s got a chance to be a really special player for us,” Oliver said. “And he’s a really good kid, a great human being.”
Zeb Graham led Limestone with 12 points.
The regular season begins Monday for the Bucs when they play host to Emory & Henry. Then it’s on to the Asheville Championship, where they will take on Elon on Friday night and play again on Sunday.