East Tennessee State’s rebuilt men’s basketball team played under the lights for the first time Friday night and for at least one half, the Bucs were new and improved.

ETSU beat Limestone University 71-56 at Freedom Hall in a game that was not nearly as close as the final score. The Bucs were up 47-22 at halftime and cruised to the win with a lackluster second half as coach Desmond Oliver emptied the bench trying to see how his players would respond to live action.

