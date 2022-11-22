East Tennessee State’s basketball team is home for Thanksgiving, but before the Bucs can celebrate their blessings, they have a little business to handle.
ETSU plays host to Appalachian State on Wednesday and Bucs coach Desmond Oliver is expecting a physical game.
“They’re tough,” Oliver said of the Mountaineers. “They’re just physical. They’re going to elbow you. They’re going to screen you hard, make the game look ugly at times. They’re a team that wants to win the paint and score 40-plus points in the paint. And then when you over-help in the paint, they have a couple shooters that can knock down threes. They make 10 threes a game.
“It’s going to be ‘toughness’ game for us.”
Tip-off time at Freedom Hall is 7 p.m.
Oliver’s team is coming off a 69-62 loss at Tennessee Tech, a result that dropped it to 3-2. The Bucs are 2-0 at home this season. Appalachian State comes in 4-2 with a 61-60 win over Louisville to its credit.
APP-BUC CONNECTION
Appalachian State coach Dustin Kearns is a Kingsport native who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, where Oliver’s son Dante is a high-scoring guard. Dante Oliver recently signed to play for his dad at ETSU.
In addition, ETSU freshman forward James Gregory will face his brother, Donovan Gregory, a 6-foot-5 senior forward who is Appalachian State’s leading scorer at 14.7 points per game. ETSU’s Gregory is just getting his feet wet with the college game, playing a total of 13 minutes in the Bucs’ first five games.
THE MOUNTAINEERS
Also scoring in double figures for Appalachian State are Tyree Boykin (6-1, Gr.) 12.7 and Terence Harcum (6-3, So.) 10.8.
Dibaji Walker has hit 8 of 15 shots from 3-point range while C.J. Huntley is 10-for-23.
THE SERIES
ETSU leads the series 80-47. The two teams first met in 1928. The 127 meetings makes the Mountaineers the most-faced opponent for the Bucs, by a long margin. Chattanooga is second at 96.
Appalachian State won last year’s meeting, 69-67, in Oliver’s first game as ETSU’s coach.
BUC BITS
Jordan King leads the Bucs at 15.2 points per game. Jalen Haynes averages 12.4 points a game. He is coming off a six-point performance against Tennessee Tech.
DeAnthony Tipler has turned into one of ETSU’s most reliable players, coming off the bench to average 13 points a game.
ETSU has played the last two games without starting forward Jaden Seymour (concussion). He is expected back soon, but Oliver wouldn’t say if he’ll be back for the Appalachian State game.
ON THE HORIZON
After celebrating Thanksgiving, the Bucs will travel to Georgia on Sunday. They beat the Bulldogs last season in Athens.