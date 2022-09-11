The tone was set early for the East Tennessee State football team and the Bucs just could never recover.
ETSU played behind for most of the game in its 20-17 loss to The Citadel on Saturday, but it didn’t have to.
An early foray deep into The Citadel territory produced no points for ETSU when a fourth-down gamble failed. On the Bucs’ first drive — they were trailing 3-0 — they moved the ball inside the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line. Facing fourth down with the tip of the ball practically touching the goal line, ETSU was poised to score and grab the lead.
But a pass play was called and it didn’t fool the Bulldogs, who defended Isaiah Wilson as Tyler Riddell’s pass sailed incomplete. ETSU never did lead in the game.
“Looking back, you’d love to try to run that one in, probably,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “I thought he made a good throw. Who knows, you score a touchdown there, maybe it’s a different game.”
The Bucs had Jacob Saylors, the preseason Southern Conference offensive player of the year and an All-American, in the backfield. The senior finished with 187 yards on the ground, but the one they didn’t let him try wound up haunting them all day.
There was no guarantee that Saylors would get the yard based on what had happened the previous three plays. With first-and-goal at the 2-yard line after a penalty, Saylors gained a total of one yard on the first three plays, being stopped for no gain twice.
After the fourth-down stop, The Citadel wasn’t backed up for long. Thanks to a facemask penalty — penalties plagued the Bucs all day — the Bulldogs were out to the 21-yard line one play later.
That wasn’t the only wasted opportunity. With the Bulldogs on top 17-14 in the fourth quarter, a shanked punt set the Bucs up at the Citadel 13-yard line. On second down, Riddell underthrew Will Huzzie in the end zone and was intercepted.
“You’re not going to win many games doing things the way we did tonight,” Quarles said. “We got into the red zone a couple times and we didn’t get points on either trip, and that’s the difference in the game.”
In a game that defined the term “chippy,” with players from both teams continuing the action well past the whistle for much of the afternoon, the Bucs were hit with several big penalties.
The Citadel’s first scoring drive was kept alive when Chandler Martin, who set the ETSU record with 23 tackles, jumped offside on a fourth-and-one. On ETSU’s first possession of the second half, Saylors broke free for a 46-yard reception. Then, on second-and-two, offensive tackle Blake Austin was called for a personal foul after the whistle. Suddenly, a promising drive and a chance to take the lead turned into a third-and-17 and an eventual punt.
“Our guys tried hard, played hard, just didn’t play too smart a lot of the time,” Quarles said. “We were too interested sometimes after the play than we were during the play.”
Still, it all came down to the final three minutes of a tie game, and when the Bucs pinned The Citadel at the 3-yard line when long snapper Ryan Phillips downed Trace Kelley’s 56-yard punt, ETSU seemed to have the momentum. A quick stop could lead to one final chance to win.
Instead, The Citadel broke free for a pair of runs longer than 30 yards to get out from the shadow of the goalpost.
“We let them off the 3-yard line,” Quarles said. “I’m over here thinking ‘Hey, we’re going to use some timeouts and get the ball back and go down and make a field goal.’ ”
Instead, it was the Bulldogs who got the field goal. Colby Kinter’s 39-kick as time expired provided the winning points.
It sent the Bucs, the defending SoCon champions, almost into “must-win” mode for their second league game with Furman coming to Greene Stadium on Saturday night. They can’t afford to lose a second SoCon game and harbor hopes of winning the title.
“We’ve got to correct a lot of mistakes,” Quarles said. “We’ve got to learn how to practice a little bit better. We’ve got to obviously play with more discipline. We’ve got to search our soul a little bit. We’ve got to look inside and see the things we need to correct and get better at.
“We can’t let this one define us.”