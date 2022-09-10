ETSU quarles

New ETSU head coach George Quarles watches the team practice.

 JOE AVENTO/Johnson City Press

George Quarles has his first win as East Tennessee State’s football coach under his belt. Now the real fun begins.

The Bucs begin the defense of their Southern Conference championship Saturday with their first road game of the season against The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium is set for 4 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

