George Quarles has his first win as East Tennessee State’s football coach under his belt. Now the real fun begins.
The Bucs begin the defense of their Southern Conference championship Saturday with their first road game of the season against The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. Kickoff at Johnson Hagood Stadium is set for 4 p.m. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.
“It’s always tough to play The Citadel,” said Quarles, who has faced the Bulldogs five times as an assistant coach at Furman. “There’ll be a great crowd. It’s a nice stadium. It’s been there a while. And they’re one of those tough teams that it doesn’t matter when you play them, they’re always tough. They’re physical.”
The Bucs, ranked eighth nationally in the FCS coaches poll, are coming off a 44-7 victory over Mars Hill, an outcome that was generally expected. The Citadel comes in 0-1 after season opening 29-10 loss to Campbell.
The Bucs lead the all-time series 17-13. Four of the last five games between the two schools have been decided by seven points or fewer.
ETSU will be the highest ranked Citadel opponent visiting Johnson Hagood Stadium since No. 5 Wofford in 2017.
The Bucs’ main goal will be trying to get the ball back from the Bulldogs, whose option offense and prolific ground game allow them to dominate the time of possession.
“You know the number of snaps that we’re going to get offensively, it’s going to go down,” Quarles said. “So the ones we get we need to have quality snaps. We need to make sure we take advantage of the snaps we get. And obviously it’s important to be in the lead. You don’t want to try to play from behind against a team like this.”
ABOUT THE CITADEL
Bulldogs quarterback Peyton Derrick is playing at the third school of his collegiate career. He began at Appalachian State before transferring to Wofford. He’s a graduate transfer at The Citadel and he’ll get to play against both of his former schools this season.
In the Bulldogs’ opener, Derrick completed 3 of 5 passes for 35 yards and one touchdown. He didn’t throw an incompletion as the only two passes he didn’t complete were intercepted.
Derrick was the Wofford quarterback last year when the Bucs topped the Terriers 27-21. Citadel linebacker Rhett Russell was also on that Wofford team.
Derrick replaced Johnson City’s Jaylan Adams, who transferred to Norfolk State.
• The Bulldogs have nine defensive starters returning form last year’s 4-7 team, including defensive back Denton Mack, who led the SoCon with five interceptions last year, and defensive back Wilson Hendricks, who led the team with 69 tackles. Mack was on the preseason All-SoCon team.
• The Citadel is 79-29-2 in home openers, dating back to 1903.
• The Bulldogs have played in (20) and won (11) more overtime games than any other team in the FCS since 1996.
LAST SEASON
ETSU beat The Citadel 48-21 last year as Quay Holmes rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Holmes is gone now and his former backup, Jacob Saylors, is now the main man in the backfield.
Saylors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter last week against Mars Hill. He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown against The Citadel last season.
ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell came into his own last year against the Bulldogs, completing 16 of 24 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.