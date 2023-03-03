Oliver

ETSU coach Desmond Oliver tries to get his team going during a regular-season game. 

 JOE AVENTO/johnsonn city press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The most exciting weekend in Southern Conference basketball is underway and East Tennessee State is hoping to stay around for a while.

The SoCon tournament got going Friday night at Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The Bucs avoided one of the dreaded play-in games, where they lost last year.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you