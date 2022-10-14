Payton

Mercer’s Fred Payton has 16 touchdown passes and no interceptions.

 Mercer University

When the football has been in the air during Mercer games this season, almost nothing but good things have happened for the Bears.

Mercer leads the country in interceptions with 12 and its quarterback, Fred Payton, has yet to be picked off.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you