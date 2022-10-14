When the football has been in the air during Mercer games this season, almost nothing but good things have happened for the Bears.
Mercer leads the country in interceptions with 12 and its quarterback, Fred Payton, has yet to be picked off.
It all adds up to a challenge for East Tennessee State as the Bucs prepare for Saturday’s 4 p.m. Southern Conference game in Macon, Georgia.
“Can’t wait,” said ETSU cornerback Quinn Smith, who got the first interception of his career in last week’s win at VMI. “That puts a little chip on our shoulder. We’re ready. We’re definitely up for the challenge.”
Mercer, ranked 11th in the latest FCS national polls, comes in 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the SoCon. Auburn has been the only team to beat the Bears, winning 42-16.
Other than that loss, Mercer has outscored its FCS opponents 190-66.
“Clearly, they’re a fast starting team,” ETSU coach George Quarles said. “Most of their games have been over at halftime. They’re clicking right now.”
The Bucs are 3-3, 1-3 in the SoCon after their 44-21 win over VMI.
Last Saturday was the Bucs’ first conference win after the defending champions opened the season by losing their first three SoCon games.
“We taking steps in the right direction,” Quarles said. “We made some plays. That’s what it’s about. I’d love to tell you there’s a magic formula, but it’s about making some plays.”
Jacob Saylors had 225 all-purpose yards last week. His rushing total was increased from 178 to 183 after a second check of the statistics. He also had three touchdowns and was the SoCon player of the week on offense.
Bucs kicked Tyler Keltner made three field goals and moved into third on the all-time ETSU scoring list. He has the most points in school history among kickers.
Payton has thrown 16 touchdown passes and he’s second in the SoCon in total offense. Ty James and Devron Harper are the top two receivers in the conference in terms of yards per game. Harper has caught eight touchdown passes and James has five.
Harper also has three rushing touchdowns and has returned a kickoff for another one.
“He’s got some pretty good guys to throw it to,” Quarles said. “He’s more comfortable in their offense. Like I said, they’re just playing really well.”
The Bucs own a 4-3 edge in the all-time series, including last year’s 38-35 victory that clinched the SoCon title.
Joe Avento is the Sports Editor for the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News and has covered East Tennessee State University athletics and local golf since 1987.
