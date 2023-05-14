East Tennessee State’s golf team will make its 25th NCAA appearance beginning Monday at the Las Vegas Regional.
The Bucs, coming off their third consecutive and 23rd overall Southern Conference championship, are seeded sixth in the 14-team field. The tournament is being held at Bear’s Best, a par-72 layout that will be playing 7,217 yards.
ETSU is led by Mats Ege, the Southern Conference individual champion and the league’s player of the year. Ege’s stroke average this year is 69.85 and would stand as the school record if he maintains it through the postseason. The sophomore recently advanced through U.S. Open qualifying and will compete in a final qualifier, playing for a berth in the tournament. He was also chosen to play in the Palmer Cup.
Also playing for the Bucs will be SoCon runner-up Algot Kleen, 2021 SoCon champ Archie Davies, 2022 SoCon champ Remi Chartier and Mathew Dodd-Berry, who was on the conference’s all-freshman team this year.
ETSU, looking for its 20th berth in the NCAA national tournament, is grouped with Oklahoma State and Northwestern in the first round.
The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from the 54-hole regional will advance to the NCAA Championship, beginning May 26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The second round is set for Tuesday and the final will be Wednesday.