6446f9e4ca156.image.jpg

ETSU’s Mats Ege recently led the Bucs to their third straight Southern Conference championship.

 ETSU Sports Information

East Tennessee State’s golf team will make its 25th NCAA appearance beginning Monday at the Las Vegas Regional.

The Bucs, coming off their third consecutive and 23rd overall Southern Conference championship, are seeded sixth in the 14-team field. The tournament is being held at Bear’s Best, a par-72 layout that will be playing 7,217 yards.

