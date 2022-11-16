East Tennessee State’s men's basketball team is back home Thursday night with a non-conference game against Little Rock.
The Bucs come into the 7 p.m. contest at Freedom Hall 2-1 after splitting a pair of games in the Asheville Championship, where they beat Elon and lost to Louisiana, the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt.
Jalen Haynes leads the Bucs in scoring at 16.0 points per game. The big man in the middle has been as efficient as he has been impressive. He’s shooting 67% from the field and 79% from the foul line.
Haynes is also averaging 6.0 rebounds a game and has made his only 3-point attempt. He outdueled Louisiana’s 6-foot-11 center Jordan Brown, the Sun Belt’s preseason player of the year, in the final of the Asheville Championship with 23 points while Brown got 14.
Jordan King is averaging 12.3 points per game for the Bucs, but he’s needed 46 shots to score 37 points so far this season. Conversely, Haynes has needed 27 shots to score 48 points. Part of King’s troubles have come from 3-point range, where he’s made just 7 out of 24 (29%).
So far, ETSU has proven to be a good rebounding team, averaging seven more rebounds than its opponents. Josh Taylor leads the way, averaging 9.7.
Little Rock, picked sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll, comes in 1-2 with a win over Arkansas Baptist and double-digit losses to Southern Illinois and Central Arkansas.
DeAntoni Gordon leads Little Rock in scoring at 12.0 points per game. Nigel John averages 11.3 and Myron Gardner gets 10.7.
The teams have met only once, in 2019, and the Bucs won 67-63.
WOMEN
The ETSU women will have their home opener Thursday at noon in Brooks Gym with a non-conference game against Jacksonville State.
The Bucs are on a two-game winning streak and come in 2-1. Graduate transfer Jiselle Thomas is leading ETSU in scoring at 20.3 points per game.
The ETSU men and women will have two doubleheaders at Freedom Hall this season. On Jan. 14, the women will take on Samford at 1 p.m. while the men will play Mercer at 4 p.m. On Jan. 28, the women will face UNC Greensboro at 1 p.m. and the men will host Chattanooga at 4 p.m.