44173456-CABE-429A-9E14-857032D6F770.jpeg

ETSU’s Jalen Haynes goes up for a shot against Louisiana’s Greg Williams during the Asheville Championship final Sunday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.

 Joe Avento/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State’s men's basketball team is back home Thursday night with a non-conference game against Little Rock.

The Bucs come into the 7 p.m. contest at Freedom Hall 2-1 after splitting a pair of games in the Asheville Championship, where they beat Elon and lost to Louisiana, the preseason pick to win the Sun Belt.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you