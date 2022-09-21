East Tennessee State’s football team steps out of conference for a game against Robert Morris on Saturday and if the statistics hold, the Bucs’ secondary should get plenty of action.
Robert Morris has played two games and the Colonials have gotten 87% of their offensive yards through the air.
“We definitely love when they throw the ball,” ETSU cornerback Quinn Smith said. “I feel like it fits more into our defensive scheme. Our run defense is really good but I’m a DB so I love the pass.”
Robert Morris (0-2) is now in the Big South. The team is averaging 237.5 passing yards and only 35 on the ground.
The Colonials have used two quarterbacks in the two games. Anthony Chiccutt is completing 67% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. Jake Simmons is completing 57% with one touchdown and no interceptions.
The Bucs rank third in the SoCon in scoring defense, allowing 18 points per game. They’re second in passing defense, holding opponents to 183 yards per game.
Smith said the defense’s success comes down to trust.
“You know, just listen to Coach,” he said. “Listen to everything he says, doing our job, and trusting each other that each person on the defense is doing their job. So it just all comes down to trust.”
Robert Morris’ two losses have come to Dayton (22-20) and Miami of Ohio (31-14). Dayton plays in the Pioneer League, the only non-scholarship conference in FCS.
KICKOFF
Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, is set for noon. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
COMFORTABLE CARTER
Einaj Carter caught two touchdown passes from Tyler Riddell against Furman and the transfer form Savannah State is beginning to look more comfortable.
Carter beat the entire Furman defense for a 75-yard touchdown and then ran under another pass for an 11-yard score.
“It was great,” Carter said. “Tyler trusts me and I trust him. It felt great. I was in the (transfer) portal so I didn’t get to go through spring ball. It was my first time playing since last fall.”
Carter also returns kickoffs and appears shifty and fast enough to break one for a TD at some point this season.
COACH CLARK
Robert Morris coach Bernard Clark Jr. played linebacker at Miami, where he was the defensive MVP in the 1988 Orange Bowl against Oklahoma. He played three years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks.
GOING, GOING …
Tickets for ETSU’s Oct. 1 home game against Chattanooga are going fast. Hillside seating went on sale on Wednesday.