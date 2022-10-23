The one thing that’s certain about the East Tennessee State football team is that nothing is certain.
The Bucs lost again Saturday, in what has become a disappointing habit. This time it was 55-45 to Samford, a team with its sights set on winning the Southern Conference championship.
ETSU, the defending champ, gave up those hopes weeks ago and the way it has gone down has been tough to figure out.
When the Bucs’ defense plays well, the offense can’t get things going. Now, just as the offense is clicking, the defense can’t stop anybody.
It’s all added up to a 1-5 record in the SoCon.
“Frustration? Definitely,” ETSU quarterback Tyler Riddell said. “I mean, we can say that word 1,000 times. But we keep showing up every day, working hard, trying to get things on track.”
The Bucs have scored 78 points in the last two games, which would have come in handy while the defense was holding down the fort earlier in the season. Now that unit, which is becoming ravaged by injuries — top linebacker Stephen Scott hasn’t played in three weeks and cornerbacks were going down like flies on Saturday — has given up 110 points in two weeks.
“They’re still fighting, hanging in there,” coach George Quarles said. “I just feel bad for them.”
Riddell passed for 389 yards Saturday and his five touchdowns tied the school record. He didn’t take any consolation in having a big game as the team lost.
“We are better than what our record is showing,” Riddell said. “And being the quarterback, I take all the blame because the ball’s in my hand every play. My mistakes affect the whole team. So I like to put all the blame on myself. I don't think there’s really anyone else to blame.”
Will Huzzie caught three of Riddell’s touchdown passes, but like his quarterback, he said the final score was all that mattered.
“Just to see that we are capable of doing what we did tonight was fun during the moment, but we came out with an L so I’m still disappointed,” Huzzie said.