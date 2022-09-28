Jacob Saylors says he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, but he admits that chip is even bigger this week.
East Tennessee State plays host to Chattanooga in a key Southern Conference football game Saturday — the game time has been moved to 3 p.m. — and the Bucs’ star tailback can’t wait for another shot at the Mocs.
Saylors grew up 28 miles from the Chattanooga campus in Jasper, and even though he was a two-way star for Marion High School — with more than 4,100 rushing yards and 18 interceptions — when it came time to pick a college, the Mocs weren’t interested.
“My sophomore and junior years they recruited me and then I’m pretty sure they had a staff change and then after that, nothing,” he said. “No letters or anything like that. No nothing.”
That perceived snub has propelled Saylors to an All-American career at ETSU. He’s third on the school’s all-time rushing list with more than 3,000 yards and is on pace to break the school record for yards per carry.
“I feel like I have this chip on my shoulder from just being overlooked regardless,” said Saylors, who also holds ETSU’s single-game rushing mark of 266 yards, set last season against Western Carolina. “But them being right there, my neighboring college, it just makes it all the more. But I feel like this chip don’t get no bigger.”
Saturday will be the fourth time Saylors has faced the Mocs. The senior has had varying degrees of success as ETSU has won one and lost two of those contests.
Last year, in the Mocs’ 21-16 win, Saylors rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. In all, he’s rushed for 211 yards on 28 attempts, an average of better than 7.5 yards per carry, against Chattanooga.
Even though Saylors leads the SoCon at 119 yards per game, he’s not satisfied with his production this season.
“It's been OK,” he says. “There's a lot of plays that I’ve been fortunate to make that I feel like doesn’t separate myself. I just feel like there’s a lot of runs that have happened this year that that I’ve left more yards out there.”
Saturday’s game will feature the top two backs in the conference. Chattanooga’s Ailym Ford is averaging 105 yards per game.
“I don’t compare myself to anybody,” Saylors said. “I don’t try to look at other backs in the league. I couldn’t tell you about anybody other than myself.”
Saylors will be going against the top run defense in the SoCon. The Mocs, with a stout defensive line, are limiting opponents to 100.2 yards per game on the ground.
After winning the conference championship last year, the 2-2 Bucs have found the SoCon to be tougher this season. They opened with losses to The Citadel and Furman. Now Chattanooga, the only SoCon team to beat them last season, comes to Greene Stadium ranked in the top 10 in the FCS polls.
“It’ll be incredible to come away with a win,” Saylors said. “In the past we kind of took it for granted or didn’t appreciate the wins when they came. This year has been a humbling moment for myself and I believe the rest of the team. So we’re hungrier than ever for a win and we know how much we would appreciate it.”