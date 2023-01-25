MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s road winning streak came crashing to an end in overtime on Wednesday night.
Jalyn McCreary scored six points in a row in the extra period and Mercer took a 71-67 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game at Hawkins Arena.
McCreary finished with 26 points for the Bears (10-12 overall, 3-6 in the SoCon). Jaylen Haynes led ETSU with a career-high 27 points.
The Bucs (8-14, 4-5) had won all four of their SoCon road games this season and six in a row dating back to last season.
ETSU managed to get the game to overtime by scoring the final six points of regulation and holding Mercer scoreless for the final 6:08 before the Bears took over. They never trailed in OT.
“It was very disappointing in terms of our execution,” ETSU coach Desmond Oliver said. “We just didn’t consistently make simple plays. It comes down to making simple plays. We just didn’t do enough — putting the ball in the basket from two feet — and make enough free throws to win by eight or nine.”
FORCING OVERTIME
ETSU had gone almost 6½ minutes without a field goal when Jaden Seymour, who finished with 11 points, scored to cut the Bears’ lead to 59-57 with 1:35 left.
Mercer’s Shawn Walker Jr. missed the front end of a one-and-one with eight seconds left. ETSU’s Jamarius Hairston got the rebound, was fouled and tied the game 59-59 with two free throws with 6.2 seconds left.
Walker missed a shot at the buzzer to force overtime.
FLAGRANT AGAIN
Four minutes into the game, Seymour broke ahead of the Bears’ defense and Jordan King hit him with a long pass. Just as Seymour began to go up to the basket, Walker gave him a two-handed push in the lower back.
Seymour stayed up and chested up to Walker, no doubt remembering that Walker was the same player who fouled Bucs forward Josh Taylor two weeks ago, causing him to fall and suffer a broken wrist.
Once again, Walker was called for a flagrant foul.
GUARD STRUGGLES
Jordan King was 2 of 12 from the field — including missing all five 3-pointers — for seven points. It was his second non-effective game against Mercer. He was 0 for 9 the last time the two teams met. Bucs’ point guard Allen Strothers missed all four of his shots from the field and finished with three points.
NOTHING IS FREE
The two worst free throw shooting teams in the SoCon lived up to their billing. ETSU went 20 for 33 from the line while Mercer was 13 for 20.
Mercer came into the game shooting 69.9% from the line while the Bucs came in at 65.5%.
UP NEXT
Chattanooga comes to Johnson City on Saturday for a rematch. Mercer plays host to The Citadel.