MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s road winning streak came crashing to an end in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jalyn McCreary scored six points in a row in the extra period and Mercer took a 71-67 victory in a Southern Conference basketball game at Hawkins Arena.

