East Tennessee State returned to the football field Tuesday and the Bucs had one goal in mind — to put last season’s debacle in the past.

Second-year head coach George Quarles and his staff put the team through its first spring practice at Greene Stadium. The Bucs went 3-8 in Quarles’ first season and that’s weighed on his mind.

